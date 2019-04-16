Korea Box Office: Sewol-Themed ‘Birthday’ Rises to Weekend Top Spot

Jeon Do-yeon-starring Korean drama “Birthday” climbed to top spot at the Korean box office, up from the previous week’s second. Distributed by Next Entertainment World, the first commercial film about the Sewol ferry disaster earned $1.75 million from 231,000 admissions for a two-weekend total of $5.65 million.

“Hellboy” opened on Wednesday and landed in second. The American action adventure film earned $1.69 million over five days. Thursday opener “Another Child” earned $1.09 million over four days. Distributed by Showbox, the directorial debut feature of veteran actor Kim Yun-seok (“Dark Figure of Crime”) is the story of two teenage girls struggling through their dysfunctional parents’ affair.

Korean crime drama “Money” dropped to fourth from the previous weekend’s third. The Showbox release added $730,000 to extend its total to $24.8 million after four weekends.

Incurring a painful week-on-week drop of 84%, “Shazam!” tumbled from first to fifth place. The Warner Bros. release earned $46300 for a total of $4.92 million after two weekends.

Two new U.S. titles, “Pet Sematary” and “Vice” opened in sixth and seventh places, respectively, in weekend revenue terms. Locally distributed by Lotte Cultureworks, “Pet Sematary” opened on Wednesday and earned $674,000 over five days, including $437,000 earned between Friday and Sunday. Handled by Contents Panda, “Vice” debuted on Thursday and earned $587,000 over opening four days.