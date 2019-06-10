×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Korea Box Office: ‘Parasite’ Grosses More Than $50 Million

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Parasite
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes Palme d’or-winning “Parasite” remained on top of the South Korean box office. The family drama earned $12.4 million from 1.67 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $51.0 million from 7.02 million admissions after two weekends. The CJ Entertainment release accounted for some 47% of the country’s total weekend box office.

Korean sources have estimated that the film will surpass 10 million admissions, the mark of a mega-blockbuster in Korea. That would be the second film by Bong to do so, after his 2006 hit “The Host.”

In second place, “Aladdin” earned $8.03 million from 1.1 million admissions after three weekends, accounting for 36% of the total weekend box office in Korea. That is 50% up from the previous weekend’s revenue. The Walt Disney fantasy adventure film has earned a total of $27.8 million from 3.9 million admissions since its May 23 release.

20th Century Fox’s “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” debuted in third on Wednesday. The sci-fi action adventure earned $5.58 million from 737,000 admissions over its opening five days.

Other newcomers, “Rocketman” and “Happy Little Submarine: 20000 Leagues under the Sea” took fifth and sixth places, respectively. Locally distributed by Lotte Cultureworks, Elton John biopic “Rocketman” opened on Wednesday and earned $533,000 over five days. Opening on Thursday (Jun. 6) Chinese animation “Happy Little Submarine” earned $281,600 over four days.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

More Film

  • Parasite

    Korea Box Office: 'Parasite' Grosses More Than $50 Million

    Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes Palme d’or-winning “Parasite” remained on top of the South Korean box office. The family drama earned $12.4 million from 1.67 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $51.0 million from 7.02 million admissions after two weekends. The CJ Entertainment release accounted for some 47% of the country’s total weekend [...]

  • Salmas-Big-Wish

    CMG Pre-Sells Half the World on ‘Salma’s Big Wish’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    ANNECY  —  Ed Noeltner’s L.A. and Paris-based Cinema Management Group (CMG), one of the world’s leading sales agent specializing in international animated features, has closed both France and South Korea plus a swathe of South East Asian territories on “Salma’s Big Wish,” which bows in Annecy on Monday as one of eight titles in its [...]

  • Tel Aviv on Fire

    'Tel Aviv on Fire,' 'We Are the Radical Monarchs' Win Seattle Film Festival Awards

    The Seattle Film Festival wrapped Sunday with top Golden Space Needle audience awards going to “Tel Aviv on Fire” for best film and “We Are the Radical Monarchs” for best documentary. Ulaa Salim won best director for “Sons of Denmark,” while Damla Sonmez won best actress for “Sibel” and Julius Weckauf won best actor for [...]

  • Mark Gill, Poppy Hanks, Kip Konwiser,

    Hollywood Financiers, Distributors Anxious Over 'Insane' Trade Tension With China

    An increasingly hostile trade war with China has Hollywood film financiers and distributors just as nervous as producers and star talent these days. As the Trump administration continues with threats and prohibitions, the theatrical film business specifically is wringing its hands over the possibility of being shut out of the massive Chinese marketplace — to [...]

  • JF_5100_v0014_SNL.1001 – Sophie Turner stars as

    International Box Office: 'Dark Phoenix' Beats 'Secret Life of Pets 2' With $107 Million

    Disney-Fox’s “Dark Phoenix” failed to rise in North America, but the latest “X-Men” saga looks off to a slightly better start overseas, where it earned $107 million from 53 international markets. Combined with a disastrous $33 million at the domestic box office, “Dark Phoenix” had a global debut of $140 million. The $200 million movie [...]

  • Beyond the Legend

    ‘Beyond the Legend,’ ‘Karetabla,’ ‘Witch’s Business’ to Unspool at Bridging the Gap

    ANNECY – Brazil’s “Beyond the Legend,” Venezuela’s “Karetabla” and Chile’s “Witches’ Business” are among the thirteen animation projects selected to participate at the 5th Bridging the Gap (BTG), a Canary Island-based intensive animation workshop. Since its first edition in 2015, Tenerife animation lab Bridging the Gap has promoted fifty international feature films and animation series. [...]

  • Dark Phoenix

    Box Office: 'Secret Life of Pets 2' Ekes Out No. 1 Spot as 'Dark Phoenix' Sputters

    The North American box office fizzled this weekend as Universal and Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and Disney and Fox’s “X-Men” installment “Dark Phoenix” battled it out at theaters. Neither packed much of a punch, with both films debuting well below expectations. “The Secret Life of Pets 2” nabbed first place with $47.11 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad