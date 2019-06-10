Korea Box Office: ‘Parasite’ Grosses More Than $50 Million

Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes Palme d’or-winning “Parasite” remained on top of the South Korean box office. The family drama earned $12.4 million from 1.67 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $51.0 million from 7.02 million admissions after two weekends. The CJ Entertainment release accounted for some 47% of the country’s total weekend box office.

Korean sources have estimated that the film will surpass 10 million admissions, the mark of a mega-blockbuster in Korea. That would be the second film by Bong to do so, after his 2006 hit “The Host.”

In second place, “Aladdin” earned $8.03 million from 1.1 million admissions after three weekends, accounting for 36% of the total weekend box office in Korea. That is 50% up from the previous weekend’s revenue. The Walt Disney fantasy adventure film has earned a total of $27.8 million from 3.9 million admissions since its May 23 release.

20th Century Fox’s “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” debuted in third on Wednesday. The sci-fi action adventure earned $5.58 million from 737,000 admissions over its opening five days.

Other newcomers, “Rocketman” and “Happy Little Submarine: 20000 Leagues under the Sea” took fifth and sixth places, respectively. Locally distributed by Lotte Cultureworks, Elton John biopic “Rocketman” opened on Wednesday and earned $533,000 over five days. Opening on Thursday (Jun. 6) Chinese animation “Happy Little Submarine” earned $281,600 over four days.