Korea Box Office: ‘Money’ Defeats ‘Captain Marvel’

Korean crime drama “Money” debuted on top of the South Korean box office, preventing “Captain Marvel” from topping the chart for three consecutive weekends. It is the story of a young stockbroker who dreams of riches but becomes caught in a stock market scam.

Opening on Wednesday, the Showbox release earned $12.0 million from 1.54 million admissions in five days. That included $587,000 from preview screenings. Its Friday-Sunday take ($8.85 million) accounted for 59% of the country’s total weekend box office.

Disney’s “Marvel” slipped to second, incurring a week-on-week drop of 62%. It earned $3.09 million for a total of $41.2 million after three weekends on release.

Two other Wednesday openers, “Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage” and “Idol” took landed in third and fourth, respectively. Previously known as “Bad Lieutenant,” “Jo Pil-ho” earned $1.47 million over five days. Directed by Lee Jeong-beom (“Man from Nowhere”,) the latest Korean-language production by Warner Bros. follows a cop who takes bribes, connives corruption and instigates crime as he confronts even more vicious conspiracy.

CGV Arthouse’s thriller “Idol” earned $1.06 million between Wednesday and Sunday. The story involves a politician whose career is thrown into turmoil when his son causes a car accident. Directed by Lee Su-jin (“Han Gong-ju”), it premiered in the Berlinale’s Panorama section.

“Escape Room” slipped to fifth from the previous weekend’s second place, and suffered an 80% drop in receipts. The Sony release earned $515,000 between for a cumulative of $4.28 million. Russian animated feature “Savva” debuted in sixth, earning $154,200 over four days.