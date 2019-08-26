Korea Box Office: ‘Metamorphosis’ Overtakes ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

Locally-made horror thriller “Metamorphosis” debuted on top of the South Korean box office, as it opened in local cinemas on Wednesday. The Acemaker Movieworks release earned $5.63 million from 770,000 admissions between Wednesday and Sunday, including $4.25 million earned over the weekend.

Directed by “The Con Artists” director Kim Hong-sun, the horror flick revolves around a face-changing evil spirit that infiltrates a family. The newcomer accounted for 25% of Korea’s total weekend box office.

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” slipped to second, as it earned $3.73 million from 494,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday. The UPI release has earned $21.8 million from 2.97 million admissions since its Aug. 14 release. CJ Entertainment’s “Exit” remained in third. The comedy disaster drama earned $3.27 million over the weekend for a four-weekend total of $57.9 million.

Another Wednesday opener, “Jesters: The Game Changers” landed in fourth. The Warner Bros. Korea release earned $3.02 million over five opening days. Directed by “The Grand Heist” director Kim Joo-ho, the period costume drama involves a group of jesters who create and spread rumors favorable to King Sejong.

Showbox’s “The Battle: Roar to Victory” slipped to fifth from the previous weekend’s second, as it incurred a week-on-week drop of 67%. The war drama earned $1.9 million for a total of $31.6 million after three weekends.

American drama “Current War” earned $977,000 between Thursday and Sunday, while U.S. romantic drama “After” earned $270,000.