×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Korea Box Office: ‘Metamorphosis’ Overtakes ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Korean horror thriller Metamorphosis
CREDIT: Courtesy of Acemaker Movieworks

Locally-made horror thriller “Metamorphosis” debuted on top of the South Korean box office, as it opened in local cinemas on Wednesday. The Acemaker Movieworks release earned $5.63 million from 770,000 admissions between Wednesday and Sunday, including $4.25 million earned over the weekend.

Directed by “The Con Artists” director Kim Hong-sun, the horror flick revolves around a face-changing evil spirit that infiltrates a family. The newcomer accounted for 25% of Korea’s total weekend box office.

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” slipped to second, as it earned $3.73 million from 494,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday. The UPI release has earned $21.8 million from 2.97 million admissions since its Aug. 14 release. CJ Entertainment’s “Exit” remained in third. The comedy disaster drama earned $3.27 million over the weekend for a four-weekend total of $57.9 million.

Another Wednesday opener, “Jesters: The Game Changers” landed in fourth. The Warner Bros. Korea release earned $3.02 million over five opening days. Directed by “The Grand Heist” director Kim Joo-ho, the period costume drama involves a group of jesters who create and spread rumors favorable to King Sejong.

Showbox’s “The Battle: Roar to Victory” slipped to fifth from the previous weekend’s second, as it incurred a week-on-week drop of 67%. The war drama earned $1.9 million for a total of $31.6 million after three weekends.

American drama “Current War” earned $977,000 between Thursday and Sunday, while U.S. romantic drama “After” earned $270,000.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Gender Parity Nordics

    Gender Equality Pledge Signed by Five Nordic Festivals

    Following the footsteps of major festivals including Cannes and Venice, five Nordic festivals have joined forces to sign the 50/50 by 2020 gender equality pledge. Initiated by WIFT Nordic (Women in Film and Television), the pledge for gender parity and inclusion was signed Monday by officials from Sweden’s Carl, Denmark’s CPH:DOX, Oslo Pix in Norway, [...]

  • Korean horror thriller Metamorphosis

    Korea Box Office: 'Metamorphosis' Overtakes 'Hobbs & Shaw'

    Locally-made horror thriller “Metamorphosis” debuted on top of the South Korean box office, as it opened in local cinemas on Wednesday. The Acemaker Movieworks release earned $5.63 million from 770,000 admissions between Wednesday and Sunday, including $4.25 million earned over the weekend. Directed by “The Con Artists” director Kim Hong-sun, the horror flick revolves around [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to New Indictment, Trial Moved to January

    Harvey Weinstein, the movie mogul whose fall from power galvanized the #MeToo movement in Hollywood, pled not guilty to a new indictment on Monday. The film producer previously entered not guilty pleas to five charges of rape, sexual assault, and “predatory sexual assault,” stemming from allegations from two women. Prosecutors are seeking to bolster their [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Why Wasn't Jennifer Lopez Nominated for an Oscar for 'Selena'?

    Twenty two years ago, Jennifer Lopez became a star with “Selena.” The musical biopic about Selena Quintanilla-Perez, the queen of Tejano music whose life was tragically cut short, earned more than $35 million at the domestic box office, solid numbers for an adult drama released in 1997. And “Selena” has had a long post-theatrical life, [...]

  • Overboard premiere Eva Longoria Eugenio Derbez

    Hollywood Shuts Out Latinx Actors, Filmmakers (Study)

    Hollywood has failed miserably to provide Latinx actors with starring roles in major movies, according to a new study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. To draw its conclusions, the report examined the 100 top grossing movies from 2007 to 2018 and found that only 3% of the films had Latinx actors in lead or [...]

  • 'Silence' film premiere

    Martin Scorsese to Receive Santa Barbara Fest's 14th Annual Kirk Douglas Award

    Martin Scorsese will receive the 14th annual Kirk Douglas Award for excellence in film Nov. 14 at a black-tie gala dinner, with proceeds benefiting the Santa Barbara Intl. Film Festival’s free year-round educational programs. The event will take place at the Ritz Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara. Scorsese’s next film, “The Irishman,” will be released [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez Variety Cover Story

    How Jennifer Lopez Learned to Dance Again

    Nothing can stop Jennifer Lopez, not even a blackout. On July 13, she was ready for another night of “It’s My Party,” a strenuous two-hour arena-sized reworking of her successful Las Vegas residency. But as she took the stage, a massive power outage in New York City cut all the lights at Madison Square Garden. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad