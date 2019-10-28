×

Korea Box Office: Local Drama ‘Kim Ji-young’ Debuts on Top

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
"Kim Ji-young"
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lotte Cultureworks

Korean drama “Kim Ji-young, Born 1982” opened on Wednesday and landed on top of the South Korean box office. The film adaptation of a best-selling feminist novel of the same title earned $8.3 million from 1.12 million admissions over five days, including $6.31 million from 829,000 admissions earned over the weekend.

Directed by Kim Do-young, the Lotte Cultureworks release tackle the thorny issues of gender inequality and glass ceilings in Korea’s male chauvinist society, through the story of a woman who gives up her career to raise her child. “Kim Ji-young” accounted for 50% of the total weekend box office.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” dropped to second from the previous weekend’s top spot. The Disney release earned $2.38 million from 325,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $8.27 million after two weekends. “Joker” slipped to third, earning $1.82 million over the weekend. The crime thriller has accumulated a total of $36.8 million after four weekends on release.

Korean romantic comedy “Crazy Romance” incurred a week-on-week drop of 51% and took fourth place. The Next Entertainment World release earned $1 million between Friday and Sunday to extend its four-weekend total to $20.4 million.

Both opening on Wednesday, “Rambo: Last Blood” and “Big Trip” debuted in fifth and sixth places, respectively. Actioner “Rambo” earned $518,000 over five days, while children’s animation “Big Trip” earned $221,000 over the same period.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • "Kim Ji-young"

    Korea Box Office: Local Drama 'Kim Ji-young’ Debuts on Top

    Korean drama “Kim Ji-young, Born 1982” opened on Wednesday and landed on top of the South Korean box office. The film adaptation of a best-selling feminist novel of the same title earned $8.3 million from 1.12 million admissions over five days, including $6.31 million from 829,000 admissions earned over the weekend. Directed by Kim Do-young, [...]

  • L to R: "Jiang Yongbo, Aoi

    'The Farewell' Says Hello to China Release

    After months in limbo, Lulu Wang’s breakout Asian-American family drama “The Farewell” is finally set to hit theaters in China on November 22, more than four months after its US release. Leading Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan bought the rights and is distributing, following a deal negotiated by Endeavor Content. A number of other distributors had [...]

  • Judy Parasite Jojo Rabbit

    Box Office: Awards Season Starts Strong With 'Parasite,' 'Judy'

    Festival favorites like Neon’s “Parasite,” Roadside Attractions’ “Judy” and Fox Searchlight’s “Jojo Rabbit” have helped ignite a once-sleepy independent box office. It’s a welcome development for the specialty market, which has stalled in recent months outside of sparse hits like A24’s “The Farewell” ($19.5 million) and Roadside Attractions’ “The Peanut Butter Falcon” ($20.1 million). Industry [...]

  • Takeo Hisamatsu

    Tokyo Festival is a Balancing Act, Says Takeo Hisamatsu

    Under Takeo Hisamatsu, the Tokyo International Film Festival has expanded its animation section, this year making it one of the event’s main pillars. But he says that the time is not right for a focus on Kyoto Animation, the beloved production house where 36 people died this summer, the victims of an unprecedented arson attack. [...]

  • NEZHA Chinese Movie

    Animation is Film Review: 'Ne Zha'

    It’s not unusual to encounter an animated tale in which the hero is an incorrigible child (just look at “Boss Baby” or the Teen Titans). But the title character of “Ne Zha” is no mere mouthy delinquent. He’s a scamp from hell, a tauntingly invincible bad-seed superkid who has been infused, from birth, with the [...]

  • Labyrinth of Cinema

    Tokyo Film Festival: Nobuhiko Obayashi Re-enters 'Labyrinth of Cinema'

    Born in 1938 in Onomichi, a port town facing Japan’s Inland Sea, Nobuhiko Obayashi began making experimental films in the 1960s and showing them at galleries and other sites around Tokyo. With lines forming around the block for these films, which captured the free-spirited, anything-goes mood of the times, Obayashi branched out into TV commercials. [...]

  • Japanese film director Yoji Yamada (R)

    Yoji Yamada Wants to Keep the Cameras Rolling Until he is 100 Years Old

    Born in 1931 in Osaka, Yoji Yamada entered the Shochiku studio in 1954 at the height of Japanese cinema’s postwar Golden Age. He debuted as a director in 1961 with the comedy “The Strangers Upstairs” and thereafter specialized in the genre, though he found hits hard to come by. In 1969 his fortunes began to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad