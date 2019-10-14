Korea Box Office: ‘Joker’ Remains on Top, ‘Gemini Man’ Lands in Fourth

Warner Bros.’ “Joker” remained on top of the South Korean box office in its second weekend. The American psychological thriller earned $5.71 million from 768,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday, for a total of $28.3 million from 3.85 million admissions after two weekends. It accounted for 46% of total weekend box office in the country.

Korean romantic comedy “Crazy Romance” remained in second spot. The Next Entertainment World release earned $3.46 million from between Friday and Sunday and accounted for 28% of weekend cinemagoing. It has accumulated a total of $14.8 million since its Oct. 2 release.

Showbox’s local comedy drama, “Perfect Man”was unchanged in third. It earned $1.23 million for a two-weekend total of $7.3 million.

Opening on Wednesday, American action thriller “Gemini Man” debuted in fourth place. Locally distributed by Lotte Cultureworks, the Paramount film earned $2.21 million over five days, including $1.22 million over the weekend.

Reflecting a week-on-week drop of 77%, Warner Bros. Korea’s “Battle of Jangsari” slipped to fifth from fourth to fifth. The Korean War drama earned $167,000 to extend its total to $7.45 million after three weekends.