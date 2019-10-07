×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Korea Box Office: ‘Joker’ Dominates Weekend Ahead of ‘Crazy Romance’

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joker
CREDIT: Niko Tavernise

Opening on Wednesday (Oct. 2), “Joker” landed on top of the South Korean box office. The Warner Bros. Korea release earned $16.2 million from 2.2 million admissions over opening five days, including $9.57 million earned over the weekend proper. Showing on 1,418 screens nationwide, the Joaquin Phoenix-starring psychological thriller accounted for 52% of the weekend box office.

Crazy Romance” and “Man of Men,” two Korean titles that also opened on Wednesday, took second and third places, respectively. Next Entertainment World’s “Crazy Romance” earned $7.62 from between Wednesday and Sunday. Showbox’s “Man” earned $4.62 million over five days. Director Yong Soo’s feature debut, the comedy drama revolves around a lawyer who is diagnosed with a terminal illness and asks a low-level hoodlum to help him complete his bucket list.

“Battle of Jangsari” incurred an 80% week-on-week tumble and dropped to fourth from the previous weekend’s top spot. The Korean war drama earned $709,000 for a two-weekend total of $6.9 million. “By Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Venture,” another Korean title that opened on the same date as “Jangsari,” took a heftier 92% fall in its second weekend and slipped to sixth. It earned $158,000 over the weekend for a total of $3.71 million after two weekends.

More Film

  • Joker

    Korea Box Office: 'Joker' Dominates Weekend Ahead of 'Crazy Romance'

    Opening on Wednesday (Oct. 2), “Joker” landed on top of the South Korean box office. The Warner Bros. Korea release earned $16.2 million from 2.2 million admissions over opening five days, including $9.57 million earned over the weekend proper. Showing on 1,418 screens nationwide, the Joaquin Phoenix-starring psychological thriller accounted for 52% of the weekend [...]

  • Spiders action adventure

    Busan: Entertaining Power Unleashes 'Spiders' and 'I'm Livin' It' at Asian Film Market

    Entertaining Power, a film sales agent from Hong Kong, is launching “Spiders and “I’m Living It” at the Asian Film Market, part of the Busan International Film Festival. “Spiders” is a topical and contemporary action adventure which follows a group of sailors, who come to believe that they are being stalked by a mutant creature [...]

  • Busan 2019 placeholder

    Eight Asian Talents in the Race for Busan Festival’s Kim Ji-seok Award

    Eight films chosen from Busan’s ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ strand will vie for the festival’s annual Kim Ji-seok award this year. The award was instituted in 2017 in memory of late Busan international Film Festival programmer Kim Ji-seok, who nurtured a generation of emerging Asian talent during his tenure. From Hong Kong, Ray Yeung, [...]

  • The Science of Fiction was in

    Busan: Indonesia’s KawanKawan in the Market With ‘Fictions,’ ‘Silah’

    Indonesian production house KawanKawan Media is in Busan with two projects. “The Science of Fictions,” directed by Yosep Anggi Noen, premiered at Locarno where it won a special mention. It is playing at the Busan International Film Festival as part of the ‘A Window On Asian Cinema’ strand. The film is essentially a history of [...]

  • Red sand dunes, rocks, Wadi Rum

    Busan: Jordan Increases Tax Incentive to 25%

    Jordan’s Royal Film Commission has raised the upper limit of the cash rebate on eligible productions filming in the Kingdom to 25%, from the current 20%. The agency made the announcement on Sunday at the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market on Sunday. Legendary Entertainment’s ‘Dune’ is one of the first Hollywood productions taking [...]

  • Korean animation Princess Aya

    ‘Princess Aya’ Director Says Korean Animation can go Further

    Lee Seong-gang, one of Korea’s most experienced and successful animation directors, says he was forced into experimentation with his fourth feature “Princess Aya,” which plays this week at the Busan International Film Festival, in the Cinema Today-Panorama section. “There were some investments we could secure only if we make it as a ScreenX movie. It [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad