Korea Box Office: ‘It: Chapter 2’ Opens Ahead of Local Animation ‘Carbot’

It: Chapter Two
CREDIT: Warner Bros.

American supernatural horror flick, “It: Chapter 2” debuted on top of the South Korean box office after opening in cinemas on Wednesday. The Warner Bros. release earned $3.02 million from 415,000 admissions over its five first days, including $2.28 million between Friday and Sunday. “It,” the first instalment of the series earned a total of $6.15 million from 889,000 admissions in Korea in 2017.

Despite not taking first place, Korean films enjoyed a successful weekend. Another Wednesday opener, animated feature, Lotte Cultureworks’ “Hello Carbot the Movie: Save the Moon” landed in second. It earned $2.05 million over five days, including $1.75 million at the weekend. Melodrama, “Tune in for Love” dropped to third from the previous weekend’s top spot. The CGV Arthouse release earned $1.69 million for a total of $7.68 million after two weekends.

CJ Entertainment’s long-running “Exit” slipped to fourth. The comedy earned $1.39 million over the weekend to extend its six-weekend total to $65.0 million. In fifth place, Korean horror thriller “Metamorphosis” earned $1.00 million for a total of $12.6 million after three weekends.

“Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw” slipped to sixth, earning $795,000 for a four-weekend total of $26.72 million.

