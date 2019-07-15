Korea Box Office: Hollywood Blockbusters Retain Weekend Top Spots

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” remained on top of the South Korean box office in its second weekend. The Sony release earned $9.8 million from 1.3 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $49.0 million from 6.69 million admissions after two weekends. The Marvel superhero movie accounted for 50% of the total weekend box office.

Disney’s “Aladdin” remained in second place. The fantasy musical drama added $4.65 million to extend its total to $73.5 million from 10.2 million admissions after eight weekends on release. That makes “Aladdin” the seventh non-Korean film to cross the 10 million admissions mark.

In third place, “Toy Story 4” earned $1.75 million for a four-weekend total of $22.7 million from 3.15 million from admissions.

Opening on Wednesday, Korean films “Homme Fatale” and “The Culprit” debuted in fourth and sixth, respectively. Comic costume drama “Homme Fatale” earned $1.54 million over five days.

Set during the Joseon Dynasty, the fiction film is the story of the first ever male Gisaeng (a highly-trained court entertainer usually a woman). It stars singer-turned-actor Lee Jun-ho of K-pop boyband 2PM and actress Jeong So-min (“Daddy You, Daughter Me”).

Thriller “Culprit” earned $782,200 between Wednesday and Sunday. The film revolves around a man who lost his wife and the suspect’s wife. The film premiered in competition at the Bucheon fantasy festival and was sold to Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.

Opening on Thursday (Jul. 11), Japanese animation “Butt Detective the Movie” landed in fifth. The Next Entertainment World release earned $689,000 over four days.