Korea Box Office: ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Topples ‘Exit,’ ‘Roar to Victory’  

(from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) and Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," directed by David Leitch.
CREDIT: Photo Credit: Daniel Smith/Unive

Opening on Wednesday, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. Showing on some 1,311 screens nationwide, the UPI release earned $15.1 million from 2.03 million admissions over five days. That included the four-day National Liberation Day weekend.

“The Battle: Roar to Victory” remained in second. The Showbox release earned $9.21 million from 1.2 million admissions between Thursday and Sunday. Set in Korea under Japanese occupation, the action drama has earned a total of $27.9 million from 3.94 million admissions after two weekends on release.

Korean-made disaster comedy “Exit” slipped to third place from the previous weekend’s top spot. The CJ Entertainment release earned $8.4 million over the four-day weekend for a total of $52.7 million after three weekends.

The three top films together accounted for 89% of total weekend box office revenue. Other films in the top ten included: animated feature “My Tyrano: Together, Forever”; Korean horror flick “Warning: Do Not Play”; and “The Secret Life of Pets.”

