Korea Box Office: ‘Frozen 2’ Advances to $86 Million

For the fourth consecutive weekend, “Frozen 2” remained as the box office champion in South Korea. The Walt Disney release earned $6.55 million from 896,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday and accounted for 42% of the total weekend box office.

It has now earned a total of $85.9 million from 12.1 million admissions after four weekends on release. The animated feature is currently the fourth biggest release of the year in the country, behind “Extreme Job” and two other Disney releases: “Avengers: Endgame” and “Aladdin.”

Opening on Wednesday, “Jumanji: The Next Level” landed in second. The Sony release earned $5.77 million from 803,000 admissions over five days, including $4.42 million over the weekend. The fantasy adventure film accounted for 28% of the country’s total weekend grosses.

“Ford v Ferrari,” “Knives Out” and “A Little Princess” each slipped by one place from the previous weekend’s second, third and fourth spots, respectively. Disney’s “Ford V Ferrari” earned $1.88 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $6.61 million after two weekends. American mystery thriller “Knives Out” earned $931,000 for a two-weekend total of $3.21 million. Korean family drama “Little Princess” earned $470,000 over the same period. The Megabox release has earned $2.81 million after two weekends.

Opening on Wednesday, Korean thriller “My Wife” earned $533,000 over five days. American horror title, “Countdown” opened on Thursday and earned $379,000 over its four opening days.