Korea Box Office: ‘Battle of Jangsari’ Heads Local Films’ Chart Domination

Battle of Jangsari
CREDIT: Courtesy of Taewon Entertainment

Opening on Wednesday, Warner Bros. Korea’s “Battle of Jangsari” topped the weekend box office chart. The war drama earned $4.59 million from 690,000 admissions between Wednesday and Sunday, including $3.45 million over the weekend.

Co-directed by Kwak Kyung-taek (“Friend”) and Kim Tae-hun (“Iris 2”), the war action film stars top cast including Kim Myung-min (“Detective K”), Choi Min-ho of K-pop boy band SHINee, and Megan Fox. It is set to be released in North America by WellGo USA.

Another Korean film, “By Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Venture” opened in second. The crime drama earned $2.66 million between Wednesday and Sunday. Directed by Lee Sung-tae (“Derailed”,) the film revolves around a huge drug scandal at a nightclub that involves big names. Lee says the first draft of the script was written in 2016, before the real life Burning Sun Scandal that has scorched the K-pop industry.

“The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos” dropped to third earning $1.87 million for a total of $32.2 million after three weekends. The top three films together accounted for some 70% of the total weekend box office.

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” opened in fourth place, earning $1.33 million over five days, while “Ad Astra” tumbled to fifth with $359,400 for a two-weekend total of $3.6 million.

    Korea Box Office: 'Battle of Jangsari' Heads Local Films' Chart Domination

