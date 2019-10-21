Korea Box Office: ‘Maleficent 2’ Debuts on Top, Deposes ‘Joker’

Given a Thursday opening, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. The Walt Disney release earned $4.56 million from 612,000 admissions over four days. The fantasy adventure film accounted for 37% of total weekend box office in the country.

“Joker” slipped to second after remaining on top for two consecutive weekends. It earned $2.95 million from 390,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday to extend its three-weekend total to $33.7 million. It accounted for 27% of the weekend box office.

Korean comedy “Crazy Romance” and comedy drama “Perfect Man” slipped to third and fifth, respectively. Next Entertainment World’s “Romance” earned $2.04 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $18.5 million, after three weekends. Showbox’s “Perfect Man” earned $490,000 for a three-weekend total of $8.4 million admissions.

Another Thursday opener, “Love, Again” landed in fourth. Distributed by Little Big Pictures, the romantic drama earned $981,000 in four days. Directed by Park Yong-jip, “Love, Again” is the story a man who encounters his rival from highschool, who turns out to be his ex-wife’s new boyfriend.

With a painful week-on-week drop of 88%, “Gemini Man” tumbled to sixth place. The Ang Lee movie earned $147,000 for a total of $2.73 million after two weekends.