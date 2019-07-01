×

Korea Box Office: ‘Aladdin’ Reclaims Top Spot, as ‘Toy Story 4’ Slips to Second

Aladdin” reclaimed its top spot, at the Korean box office over the weekend, beating “Toy Story 4”. “Aladdin” earned $7 million from 910,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a cumulative total of $61.1 million after six weekends on release.

Toy Story 4” declined only modestly, down 29%, as it slipped to second place. The animated feature earned $5.3 million for a two-weekend total of $16.7 million. The Disney pair accounted for 58% of the country’s total weekend box office revenue.

Opening on Wednesday, “John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum” officially debuted in third place. It ranked fifth the previous weekend from previews alone. The American crime thriller earned $3.1 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $5 million.

Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” earned an additional $1.74 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $70.8 million after five weekends on release.

Two other Wednesday openers, Warner Bros.’ “Annabelle Comes Home” and Next Entertainment World’s “The Beast” landed in fifth and seventh, respectively. American horror thriller “Annabelle” earned $2.11 million over five days. Korean crime thriller “Beast” earned $1.21 million in five days. Directed by Lee Jeong-ho (“Broken”), “Beast” is the story of two detectives who clash as they solve a murder case.

Korean action drama “Long Live the King” slipped to sixth from the previous weekend’s third, representing a week-on-week drop of 70%. The Megabox release earned $1.05 million between Friday and Sunday, for a total of $7.52 million after two weekends.

