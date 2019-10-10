×

Kajol to Star in ‘Tribhanga’ Indian Drama for Netflix

Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan poses as she arrives to attend the wedding reception of Akash Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai, India, 10 March 2019. Akash Ambani got married to Shloka Mehta on 09 March 2019.Wedding reception of Akash Ambani in Mumbai, India - 10 Mar 2019
Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar are confirmed to star in “Tribhanga,” a Mumbai-set drama for global streaming giant Netflix. The family-oriented story tracks back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day.

The title is a reference to an Odissi dance pose that is disjointed and asymmetrical, yet mesmerizing and beautiful. It is a parallel to the lives of the film’s three leading women characters.

The film is directed and written by veteran actress Renuka Shahane. Production starts Thursday and the completed picture will be available exclusively on Netflix.

Ajay Devgn Ffilms, the production label of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, is the producer along with Bannijay Asia and Alchemy Productions. ADF has worked on some of the major Bollywood productions including “Bajirao Mastani,” “Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo,” and “Drishyam.” It is currently preparing “Tanhaji,” a big-budget visual extravaganza.

One of India’s most beloved performers, Kajol has credits that include romance “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” melodrama “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…,” romantic thriller “Fanaa,” drama “My Name Is Khan,” and hit the action comedy “Dilwale,” in 2015. She hails from the Mukherjee family which is studded with actors, directors and producers, and has been married to Devgn for 20 years.

Tribhanga will mark the streaming debut for  Kajol. Palkar, Azmi. and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.

