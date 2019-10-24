Joko Anwar’s ‘Impetigore’ Tops Indonesia Box Office Ahead of Film Markets

Prolific and successful director Joko Anwar has seen his latest film, “Impetigore,” a horror-thriller about a woman who discovers that her neighbors want to kill her, open at the top of the Indonesian box office.

The theatrical success comes at the time that Korea’s CJ Entertainment launches the title at the autumn rights sales markets in Busan, Tokyo and the American Film Market.

Travelling under the local title, “Perempuan Tanah Jahanam,” the film was released in Indonesia on Oct. 17, and scored 117,000 admissions from 300 screens, considered a wide release for a local title, over the weekend. It has now amassed 700,000 in six days.

The film was the first of three to be produced in Indonesia by “Crazy Rich Asians” producer SK Global, through its local-language unit Ivanhoe Pictures, in a partnership with CJ and Indonesian firms Base Entertainment and Rapi Films. John Penotti, Mike Hogan and Winnie Lau serve as executive producers for Ivanhoe.

Anwar will be in Japan next week at the Tokyo International Film Festival, where he and other leading Asian directors will be presenting four episodes of HBO Asia series “Folklore.” Anwar’s episode is “A Mother’s Love.”

Anwar’s earlier horror film, “Satan’s Slaves” (aka “Pengabdi Setan”,) also produced by Rapi and CJ, was a 2017 reboot of the 1980s Indonesian horror classic of the same name. It achieved a record 4.2 million viewers in Indonesia, and performed well in neighboring territories.

South East Asia, including Indonesia, is now a core focus for SK Global and Ivanhoe. SK Global will film an event series about the Thai Cave Rescue — the project is currently untitled — and it is currently developing other projects and partnerships in Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia.