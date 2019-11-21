×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Korean Festival Selectors Resign Over Programming Independence Complaint

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
People attend the opening ceremony of the 18th Jeonju International Film Festival in Jeonju, South Korea, 27 April 2017 (issued 28 April 2017). The nation's largest festival of indie and arthouse movies will run till 06 May, featuring 229 films from 58 countries around the world.Jeonju International Film Festival, Korea - 27 Apr 2017
CREDIT: Yonhap/EPA/Shutterstock

Three programmers who have headed the Jeonju International Film Festival, South Korea’s second largest festival, resigned en masse on Tuesday. They say they are protesting the encroachment on their independence by the board of directors and city authorities.

The three – Kim Young-jin, Lee Sang-yong and Jang Byeong-won – have led the Jeonju film festival as a programming team since 2015.

“After former festival director Lee Chung-jik left in June, the festival committee recommended executive programmer Kim Young-jin as the new head. The majority of the board of directors, which is the festival’s decision-making body (and is controlled by the city), opposed the appointment,” said the three.

“For the past seven years the Jeonju festival has been able to improve, gaining trust from both inside and outside only because its autonomy and independence were secure. […] We believe that the board has not evaluated the seven years’ efforts appropriately, and that it has damaged the festival’s autonomy.”

Infringements by local authorities on the independence of selectors was the cause of a multi-year dispute that badly damaged the Busan festival, Asia’s largest film festival. It is not the first time that Jeonju confronted the issue.

In 2012, Jeonju selector Yoo Un-seong was dismissed after refuting a local journalist’s argument at a press conference. Yoo said that the board had dismissed him unilaterally and on the insistence of the local authorities. International filmmakers Belar Tarr, Joao Pedro Rodrigues and Ying Liang petitioned against the festival’s decision to oust Yoo.

Focusing on independent cinema, the Jeonju festival celebrated its 20th edition in May this year.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Game of Thrones Season 6

    Directors UK Launches Guidelines for Directing Nudity & Simulated Sex

    Directors UK, the professional guild for screen directors, has launched guidelines for “directing nudity & simulated sex” to prevent unprofessional conduct in film and TV. Described by the guild as the “first of their kind in the U.K.,” the new “guidelines are born of the need to set clear and shared professional expectations that apply [...]

  • People attend the opening ceremony of

    Korean Festival Selectors Resign Over Programming Independence Complaint

    Three programmers who have headed the Jeonju International Film Festival, South Korea’s second largest festival, resigned en masse on Tuesday. They say they are protesting the encroachment on their independence by the board of directors and city authorities. The three – Kim Young-jin, Lee Sang-yong and Jang Byeong-won – have led the Jeonju film festival [...]

  • Yuni Hadi

    Singapore Film Festival to Reflect South East Asian Spirit of Cooperation

    Yuni Hadi, executive director of the Singapore International Film Festival, says South East Asian cinema contains exciting talent. And that the way forward involves cooperation with the video streaming platforms. What have been the high and low points of the cinematic year for Southeast Asian cinema? “There are some amazing short films and documentaries that [...]

  • Adele Haenel Adèle Haenel

    Accusations Against Roman Polanski, Other Filmmakers Propel #MeToo in France

    When the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke two years ago, the news was mostly met in France with a Gallic shrug. Screen icon Catherine Deneuve even denounced the #MeToo movement as creating a “totalitarian” environment. But bombshell accusations this month from actors Adèle Haenel and Valentine Monnier may finally have turned the tide in the local film [...]

  • Peppa Pig

    U.K. Competition Watchdog to Examine Hasbro's $4 Billion Deal for Entertainment One

    Britain’s competition watchdog will investigate Hasbro’s $4 billion takeover of Entertainment One. The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it would examine whether the intended acquisition of eOne would result in a “substantial lessening of competition” under U.K. rules. The CMA was deeply involved in scrutinizing the sale of Sky, which was ultimately bought [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad