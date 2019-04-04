Jeonju Festival to Open With ‘Piranhas,’ Close With ‘Skin’

South Korea’s second biggest film festival, the Jeonju International Film Festival, will open its 20th edition with Italian director Claudio Giovannesi’s crime drama “Piranhas.” It will close with “Skin,” an American biographical drama written and directed by Guy Nattiv.

Festival organizers announced their film selection at a live-streamed press conference in Jeonju on Wednesday and dispensed with the traditional second presentation in Seoul. Under the slogan, “Cinema, Liberated and Expressed,” they unveiled a selection comprising 202 feature films and 60 shorts from 56 countries.

The international competition includes “Breathless Animals”by Chinese-American Lei Lei, and Nore Fingshceidt’s “System Crasher,” both of which premiered in Berlin. (“Piranhas”won a silver bear in Berlin for its screenplay.) The competition prizes will be adjudged by a jury headed by Hungary’s Gyorgy Palfi.

The festival will also dedicate a section to the centenary of Korean cinema, another called “Star Wars Archive: Never-Ending Chronology,” and launch Newtro Jeonju, a special focus on new works of 22 filmmakers whose previous films showcased at Jeonju. They include the James Benning’s “Birth of a Nation,” Dominga Sotomayor Castillo’s “Too Late to Die Young,” and Palfi’s “His Master’s Voice.”

The Jeonju festival will run from May 2-11, 2019, while its three-day Jeonju Project Market will run May 5-7.