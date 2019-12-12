×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jeonju Festival Appoints ‘Burning’ Producer Lee Joon-dong as Director

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lee Joon-dong (left)
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jeonju IFF

The Jeonju International Film Festival has appointed leading art-house producer Lee Joon-dong (“Burning”) as its director. The festival is usually regarded as the second most significant in South Korea, behind Busan.

The appointment was announced on Wednesday by Kim Seung-su, chairman of the festival’s organizing committee. It follows several months of internal discord and the resignation of three senior programmers last month.

Kim Young-jin, Lee Sang-yong and Jang Byeong-won, who had led festival as a programming team since 2015, said their departure was in response to political interference by the local authorities.

Lee, who will enjoy a three-year mandate, is CEO of Nowfilm and Pinehouse Film, the company behind many of the films by Lee Chang-dong. Lee has production credits on “Poetry” and “Oasis” by Lee Chang-dong, as well as on “Hwayi: A Monster Boy,” “A Brand New Life,” and “The Mermaid.” He is also a former vice-chairman of Korean Film Council (KOFIC) and former vice chairman of the Korean Film Producers Association.

“We will continue our efforts to preserve the unique identity of Jeonju International Film Festival,” while expressing his ambition,” said Lee in a prepared statement. Next year’s festival will be held for 10 days from April 30 to May 9, 2020.

Popular on Variety

“After former festival director Lee Chung-jik left in June, the festival committee recommended executive programmer Kim Young-jin as the new head. The majority of the board of directors, which is the festival’s decision-making body (and is controlled by the city), opposed the appointment,” said the three departed programmers in a widely-circulated statement from last month.

More Film

  • John Boyega

    John Boyega Apologizes for 'Badly Worded' Comments He Made in Variety Interview

    John Boyega has apologized for comments made to Variety that some readers construed as an attack on his “Star Wars” co-star Kelly Marie Tran. Boyega took to Twitter on Thursday to clarify his remarks to Variety’s Adam B. Vary that social media was a tough environment “for those who are not mentally strong” and that [...]

  • Lee Joon-dong (left)

    Jeonju Festival Appoints 'Burning' Producer Lee Joon-dong as Director

    The Jeonju International Film Festival has appointed leading art-house producer Lee Joon-dong (“Burning”) as its director. The festival is usually regarded as the second most significant in South Korea, behind Busan. The appointment was announced on Wednesday by Kim Seung-su, chairman of the festival’s organizing committee. It follows several months of internal discord and the [...]

  • Warner Bros. Pictures trailer launch event

    Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu Tease 'In the Heights' Movie

    Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Jon M. Chu and star Anthony Ramos took the train to the top of the world to offer a sneak peek of “In the Heights,” Warner Bros.’ big-screen adaptation of Miranda’s (other) hit musical. “I’m thrilled we’re here, and I’m thrilled we’re uptown,” Miranda rhapsodized to a packed crowd at a cozy [...]

  • One for the Road

    Wong Kar-wai to Produce 'Bad Genius' Director’s 'One For The Road'

    Wong Kar-wai is producing “One For The Road,” a new film that reunites the director and star of 2017 Thai hit “Bad Genius.” Production in New York and Thailand will begin by the end of the year. The film is a buddy drama and a road movie that sees two old friends who have been [...]

  • Jesse Eisenberg

    Film News Roundup: Jesse Eisenberg to Star in Indie Thriller 'Wild Indian' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s film news roundup, Jesse Eisenberg is starring and exec producing “Wild Indian”; Jason Bateman is directing “Shut In”; “Saturday Night Live” veteran Paula Pell is honored; and the Palm Springs Film Festival sets its opening and closing films. CASTING Jesse Eisenberg is starring in and executive producing the independent thriller “Wild Indian,” Variety [...]

  • disney d23

    Top 19 Media Trends of 2019: Disney's Box Office Dominance

    The domestic box office market share over the last 12 years provides a sobering reminder of how important franchises are to studio performance, especially for Disney. Although the 2019 box office looks to be falling short of the previous year’s total, Disney is ending the decade on the highest possible note, becoming the first studio ever [...]

  • Pierce Brosnan Cinderella

    Pierce Brosnan to Play the King in Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella'

    Pierce Brosnan will play the king opposite Camila Cabello in writer-director Kay Cannon’s new telling of “Cinderella” for Sony Pictures. Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and Nicholas Galitzine are also confirmed to star in the film, which will be released in theaters Feb. 5, 2021. Cabello, a multi-platinum selling and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, will be integrally involved [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad