×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Japan’s Naomi Kawase Starts Shooting ‘Morning’

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Naomi Kawase Cannes
CREDIT: Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Leading Japanese auteur director, Naomi Kawase has begun production on her latest film, “Asa ga Kuru” (translation:  Comes Morning). It is based on a 2015 novel by Mizuki Tsujimura about a woman who adopts a child, but is contacted by its birth mother out of the blue.

Principal photography began on April 16 at six locations around Japan, including the Tokyo Bay area, Yokohama, Hiroshima and Kawase’s native Nara Prefecture. But the cast will only be revealed at a later date.

Shooting is scheduled to wrap in early June. The film is set for a 2020 release.

“The talent of Mizuki Tsujimura, who created the world of ‘Asa ga Kuru,’ makes me jealous,” said Kawase in a statement. “I’m overjoyed that I can turn this story into a film.” Tsujimura’s fiction has been the source of several films and drama series, including an eight-episode series based on “Asa ga Kuru” that Fuji TV and Tokai TV broadcast in 2016.

Related

Kawase won a Camera d’Or for her 1997 feature debut “Suzaku” and a Jury Prize for her 2007 drama “Mourning Forest.” In total she has had eight films selected for Cannes. Kawase’s most recent full-length film, the 2018 “Vision” starring Juliette Binoche and frequent collaborator Masatoshi Nagase, screened at San Sebastian last year.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Film

  • Naomi Kawase Cannes

    Japan's Naomi Kawase Starts Shooting 'Morning'

    Leading Japanese auteur director, Naomi Kawase has begun production on her latest film, “Asa ga Kuru” (translation:  Comes Morning). It is based on a 2015 novel by Mizuki Tsujimura about a woman who adopts a child, but is contacted by its birth mother out of the blue. Principal photography began on April 16 at six [...]

  • Elton John to Celebrate ‘Rocketman’ With

    Elton John to Celebrate ‘Rocketman’ With Hourlong iHeartRadio Special

    In advance of Friday’s release of “Rocketman,” the “fantasy musical” celebrating the life and music of Elton John, the man himself will be on an hourlong iHeartRadio special Thursday (May 30) at 5 p.m. ET/PT. According to the announcement, Elton will “personally introduce his favorite hits of all time and share captivating stories” across more [...]

  • Watch 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' Dedication

    Watch Disneyland's 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' Opening Ceremony Livestream

    The opening ceremony for the much anticipated new attraction, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” is taking place at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., with appearances from George Lucas, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and more. Lucasfilm head Kathy Kennedy and “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill will also speak at the dedication. Batuu, a remote trading outpost that will [...]

  • Wang Zhongjun Chairman and CEO of

    Huayi Tencent Invests in Korean Sci Fi Film 'The Victory'

    Huayi Tencent Entertainment has invested a total of $4.2 million in “The Victory,” South Korea’s first space sci fi film mainly backed by Korean company Merry Christmas. T investment gives Huayi Tencent Entertainment an ownership position in the film and distribution rights in mainland China. China and South Korea have had frosty political relations for [...]

  • In 27 Days Feature Adaptation

    Film News Roundup: 'In 27 Days' Heads for Big Screen, Dan Angel to Produce

    In today’s film news roundup, “In 27 Days” and “The Keys to the Kingdom” are in the works as films, Pamela Adlon has been cast in Pete Davidson’s movie, an “On the Waterfront” actor received SAG-AFTRA membership and Dances With Films sets its lineup. PROJECTS LAUNCHED Dan Angel is developing Alison Gervais’ teen paranormal story [...]

  • Kahli Small dead

    Veteran Film Executive Kahli Small Dies at 53

    Kahli Small, a veteran film executive who worked on “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Milk,” died on Sunday. She was 53. Small joined Focus Features as a production exec in 2004 and contributed to the production of several films, including “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Milk” and “Eastern Promises.” She also worked on “Sin Nombre” and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad