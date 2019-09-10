×

Japan’s ‘Weathering With You’ Set for China Theatrical Release

By and
Hit Japanese animation Weathering With You
CREDIT: GKIDS

Weathering With You,” the hit Japanese animation directed by Makoto Shinkai, is set for a theatrical release in mainland Chinese theaters. Chinese state media reported on Monday that the film had been approved by China’s censors, but said that the film had not yet been given a release date.

After his previous hit “Your Name,” “Weathering is Shinkai’s second film to pass the JPY100 million mark ($94 million) mark at the Japanese box office. Released on July 19, it has now reached a cumulative total of $109 million. It took the top spot in the Japanese chart for two weeks, was deposed for the following three weekends, but bounced back to head the chart in the weekend of Aug. 31.

Despite sometimes frosty political relations between Japan and China, Japanese animated films have done well in Middle Kingdom theaters. “Your Name” earned $81.3 million on its release in China, propelling the film to a global total of $361 million. This year Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away” earned $69 million in China, and “Doraemon: Nobita’s Chronicle of the Moon Exploration” took $18.8 million. In 2018, “Doraemon: Nobita’s Treasure Island” earned $31.6 million in China, and “Detective Conan: Zero The Enforcer” earned $18.5 million.

“Weathering” was recently announced as Japan’s contender in the Academy Awards international feature film category. It is the first animated feature put forward by Japan since Miyazaki’s “Princess Mononoke” in 1998. It is set for North American release through distributor GKids.

  • Separately, it was announced that 2016 live action comedy drama “Sing Street” has been accorded a release through the Nationwide Alliance of Arthouse Cinemas, which is putting together a season of musical films. Again, a release date has not been set.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Joaquin Phoenix'The Joker' premiere, Arrivals, Toronto

    Joaquin Phoenix on 'Joker': "It Was One of the Greatest Experiences of My Career"

    Joaquin Phoenix wrestled with playing the Joker before he signed on to Todd Phillips’ latest film. The actor talked about coming to terms with the role at a Q&A following the North American premiere of “Joker” at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday night. “I mean honestly, it wasn’t an easy decision at first,” [...]

  • Papicha

    Cannes’ ‘Papicha’ Receives Tokenized Investment from Hong Kong Financiers (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Papicha,” the Algerian film which appeared in Un Certain Regard at Cannes this year, has received finance from two Hong Kong companies which have used modern financial techniques to “tokenize” their direct investment in the film’s equity. Directed by Mounia Meddour, the film, a female emancipation story about a woman daring to put on a [...]

  • Hit Japanese animation Weathering With You

    Japan's 'Weathering With You' Set for China Theatrical Release

    “Weathering With You,” the hit Japanese animation directed by Makoto Shinkai, is set for a theatrical release in mainland Chinese theaters. Chinese state media reported on Monday that the film had been approved by China’s censors, but said that the film had not yet been given a release date. After his previous hit “Your Name,” [...]

  • Malcolm D Lee Uptown Saturday Night

    Film News Roundup: 'Girls Trip' Director Malcolm D. Lee Boards 'The Spoils'

    In today’s film news roundup, Malcolm D. Lee is developing an action comedy, a Steve McQueen biopic is in the works and the Meet the Press Film Festival is set for Oct. 7. PROJECT LAUNCHES “Girls Trip” director-producer Malcolm D. Lee is developing the action comedy “The Spoils” for Lionsgate to produce through his Blackmaled [...]

  • Joaquin Phoenix, TIFF Tribute Actor Award

    Joaquin Phoenix Credits River Phoenix For Acting Career in Emotional Speech (Watch)

    Joaquin Phoenix has three Academy Award nominations, four Golden Globe nominations (and one win) and a lead role in another film that’s already getting Oscar buzz, but in an emotional speech Monday night, the “Joker” actor made it clear that none of it would have been possible without his late brother River Phoenix. “When I [...]

  • Adam-Sandler-The-Weeknd

    How the Weeknd Came to Play Himself in the Safdie Brothers' Berserk 'Uncut Gems'

    Much was made of the fact that Abel Tesfave’s name showed up in the cast list for “Uncut Gems,” the latest film from the brother director team Josh and Benny Safdie. As it’s turned out now that the crime drama is premiering — and triumphing — on the festival circuit, “Gems” has Tesfave playing the [...]

  • Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Won't Meet Robert

    Todd Phillips Says Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Won't Meet Robert Pattinson's Batman

    “Joker” director Todd Phillips isn’t optimistic when it comes to a future meeting between Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and Robert Pattinson’s recently announced Batman “No, definitely not,” he told Variety when asked if the pair would appear in a future film together. Although that doesn’t mean “Joker” will be the last film to feature the DC [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad