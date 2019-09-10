Japan’s ‘Weathering With You’ Set for China Theatrical Release

“Weathering With You,” the hit Japanese animation directed by Makoto Shinkai, is set for a theatrical release in mainland Chinese theaters. Chinese state media reported on Monday that the film had been approved by China’s censors, but said that the film had not yet been given a release date.

After his previous hit “Your Name,” “Weathering is Shinkai’s second film to pass the JPY100 million mark ($94 million) mark at the Japanese box office. Released on July 19, it has now reached a cumulative total of $109 million. It took the top spot in the Japanese chart for two weeks, was deposed for the following three weekends, but bounced back to head the chart in the weekend of Aug. 31.

Despite sometimes frosty political relations between Japan and China, Japanese animated films have done well in Middle Kingdom theaters. “Your Name” earned $81.3 million on its release in China, propelling the film to a global total of $361 million. This year Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away” earned $69 million in China, and “Doraemon: Nobita’s Chronicle of the Moon Exploration” took $18.8 million. In 2018, “Doraemon: Nobita’s Treasure Island” earned $31.6 million in China, and “Detective Conan: Zero The Enforcer” earned $18.5 million.

“Weathering” was recently announced as Japan’s contender in the Academy Awards international feature film category. It is the first animated feature put forward by Japan since Miyazaki’s “Princess Mononoke” in 1998. It is set for North American release through distributor GKids.

Separately, it was announced that 2016 live action comedy drama “Sing Street” has been accorded a release through the Nationwide Alliance of Arthouse Cinemas, which is putting together a season of musical films. Again, a release date has not been set.