James Wan-Produced ‘Mortal Kombat’ to Shoot in Australia for New Line

A new film in the hit “Mortal Kombat” franchise is to begin pre-production this month in Australia. “Aquaman” director James Wan will be producing for New Line Cinema.

Confirmation of the project came Tuesday from Steven Marshall, premier of South Australia, South Australia’s Minister for Innovation and Skills, David Pisoni, and former Village Roadshow executive Greg Basser (“The Whistleblower,” “Passengers”), who is acting as production consultant.

The current screenplay is by Greg Russo (the upcoming “Highwaymen”). The film will be directed by award-winning commercial filmmaker Simon McQuoid, who is making his feature directorial debut.

Todd Garner (“Isn’t It Romantic,” “Tag”) also produces, with Larry Kasanoff (“Mortal Kombat,” “True Lies”), E. Bennett Walsh (“Men in Black: International,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”), Michael Clear (“The Nun,’ “Lights Out”), and Sean Robins (“Playing with Fire,” “Tag”) are executive producing.

The an video game adaptation film is expected to use the Adelaide Studios’ Sound Stages, use Australian crews, and do post-production and visual effects work in the state. Marshall said that “Mortal Kombat” will create an estimated 580 jobs and 1,500 extras employed, along with some $49 million (A$70 million) injected into the South Australian economy.

The film is expected to be able to access a combination of federal and state incentives, though the value of these were not specified. South Australia offers a 10% rebate for production and post-production spending. “The Australian Federal Government has a robust series of incentives that encourage film and TV production, and certainly that has been a factor in planning for ‘Mortal Kombat’ to be Australian-made,” national body Screen Australia confirmed.

“’Mortal Kombat’ will be the largest film production in South Australia’s history and highlights the importance of engaging with the world’s major production houses,” said Marshall. “The State Government’s investment in ‘Mortal Kombat’ will enhance the scope and reach of our production and post production capabilities, bringing the promise of fantastic new jobs for the local film industry,” he said.

“(South Australia) brings together all of the components we need to make an ambitious action film a success, and we applaud the South Australian Film Corporation for their role in attracting the production to their region,” said Katherine Beyda, executive vice president, physical production, New Line Cinema.

Wan said: “I’m really happy and excited to be bringing another show back to Australia with ‘Mortal Kombat,’ especially after having such a great experience filming “Aquaman’.”