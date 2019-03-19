×
IQIYI Plans Summer Release for Animated 'Spycies'

CREDIT: iQIYI

IQIYI Motion Pictures, the film production and investment arm of Chinese streaming leader iQIYI, will release animated feature “Spycies” in China this summer, and overseas shortly afterwards.

“Spycies” is a Sino-French co-production – a rarity as far as animated films are concerned – and the first animated film that iQIYI has co-produced with foreign filmmakers. It is financed mostly by iQIYI and involves three other Chinese production companies: Beijing’s Tianrui Paiming Culture Media, Zhuizong Media and Lux Populi. French animation director Guillaume Ivernel is on board as the director, and is supported by a team of creatives in France.

The family-oriented feature is about the adventures of a disgraced secret agent cat tasked with protecting a top secret cargo. It got a showing at the Annecy Goes to Cannes works in progress session last May.

International sales are handled by JL Vision. The film has been licensed to Toho for Japan, and  will also be released in Southeast Asia and France.

Producer Zuo Qinshu, who is with iQIYI Motion Pictures, said the film company was looking to build an international presence by distributing its projects abroad, although Chinese viewers would remain its primary target. The company is currently developing “Zhong Kui,” an animated feature that tells the story of the classic Chinese ghost catcher Zhong Kui. It will be released in 2020. Cheng Jing, associate producer of iQIYI Motion Pictures, said the film title might be changed to cater to international audiences when it is distributed overseas.

  • Hong Kong Industry Executives Seek Clarity

    FilMart: Hong Kong Industry Executives Plead for Clarity on Mainland Chinese Tax Policies

    At a time of heightened scrutiny of tax affairs in China’s entertainment sector, even industry veterans in Hong Kong are struggling to figure out how to operate in the new financial environment and pleading for more clarity from the Chinese government. Hong Kong produces about 60 films a year, three-quarters of which are typically co-productions [...]

