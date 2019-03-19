×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Indian Streamers Ramp up Original Productions

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
ImMature - cr: MX Player
CREDIT: MX Player

Ever since global streaming giants Amazon Prime Video and Netflix entered the Indian OTT space in 2016, the conversation around original series has mostly revolved around them, thanks in part to market leader 21st Century Fox’s Hotstar’s circumspect attitude at the time about producing content.

Netflix had great success with “Sacred Games,” while Amazon rode on “Inside Edge,” “Breathe,” “Mirzapur” and the recent “Made in Heaven,” and the U.S. majors also announced several other commissions.

Cut to 2019 where the scenario for homegrown Indian OTTs is vastly different and there is a glut in originals production. Hotstar, with 150 million monthly active Indian users, scored a slam-dunk in January, announcing a slew of A-listers signed up to create content, including Shekhar Kapur (“Elizabeth: The Golden Age”), Neeraj Pandey (“M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”) and Kabir Khan (“Tubelight”). The first of the new original commissions include local remakes of hit franchises “The Office,” “Hostages” and “Criminal Justice.”

In February, Zee 5, the OTT division of media conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises with 56.3 million monthly active users, celebrated its first anniversary by announcing 72 originals across six languages that will bow on the service through March 2020. While Hindi-language titles including “Rangbaaz,” “Karenjit Kaur” and “The Final Call,” abound, Zee 5 also announced originals in Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali and Malayalam languages.

Related

“The regional markets are where the future of entertainment lies; our next viewers will come from there,” says Zee 5 CEO Tarun Katial. “We are cognizant of this and building an ecosystem to add more value to our stakeholders in these markets.”

February also saw the launch of five originals, including Hindi-language “ImMature” and “Lots of Love” in the Tamil and Telugu languages, from the Times media conglomerate’s MX Player, which claims 75 million daily active users. Viacom 18’s Voot platform has some 15 originals, including two in the largely under-catered Kannada-language, “Comediga” and “Just Car Caralli,” with 16 more in production, while Sony’s Liv platform has a vast array of more than 70 originals. Both players have some 35 million monthly active users.

Alt Balaji, with 13 million paid subscribers, has 20 originals with 30 more on the way. The company with the most ambitious plans is Bollywood giant Eros Intl. with its Eros Now platform. Paid subscribers are 16 million, a 218% growth from last year, and the company is investing some $70 million across a 100 new shows, in addition to such existing ones as “Side Hero,” “Smoke” and “Operation Cobra.” Eros Now is targeting 50 million subscribers over the next three years.

Eros Now COO Ali Hussein says originals will be a big driver in growth, but also acknowledges the contribution of its massive 12,000-title movie library, across 10 languages. Looking to the future, he says: “We are at early stages of the growth of the online video business in India. Data is going to be a large driver on a lot of the business and content decisions.”

With Reliance Jio’s aggressively low pricing for data forcing competitors, including Airtel and Vodafone, to follow suit, projections of the Indian OTT market growing to $5 billion by 2023 appear to be on track.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Film

  • ImMature - cr: MX Player

    Indian Streamers Ramp up Original Productions

    Ever since global streaming giants Amazon Prime Video and Netflix entered the Indian OTT space in 2016, the conversation around original series has mostly revolved around them, thanks in part to market leader 21st Century Fox’s Hotstar’s circumspect attitude at the time about producing content. Netflix had great success with “Sacred Games,” while Amazon rode [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Hollywood Agents, Writers Guild Make Little Progress in Talks

    Leaders of Hollywood agencies and the Writers Guild of America made little progress in Tuesday meeting to negotiate proposed rule revisions to how agents represent writers. The WGA said after the meeting — the fifth since Feb. 5 — that talks would resume later this week but did not give a specific day. “The Agencies [...]

  • Village Rockstars

    Female Filmmakers Are a Growing Voice in India

    The Indian film industry has historically been a male-dominated one, but the winds of change are blowing across the country, albeit slowly. Better-served than the rest of the country is the Mumbai-based Hindi-language industry, where there are several active female filmmakers including Zoya Akhtar (“Gully Boy”), Reema Kagti (“Gold”), Leena Yadav (“Rajma Chawal”), Gauri Shinde [...]

  • Florence Pugh

    Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Movie Adds Florence Pugh

    “Black Widow’s” web may soon be growing. Sources tell Variety that Florence Pugh is in talks to join Scarlett Johansson’s standalone superhero film. Pugh has been on the hot list for this second lead role since last fall, but Marvel wanted to open up the field to other actresses at the beginning of the year. [...]

  • Mira Lesmana Sets up Indonesia Remake

    Mira Lesmana Sets Up Indonesian Remake of CJ's 'Sunny'

    Indonesia’s Miles Film and Korea’s CJ Entertainment are to co-produce an Indonesian remake of Korean hit “Sunny.” The film is a female-driven dramedy about a group of adult friends who reunite 20 years after high school. Directed by Kang Hyoung-chul, “Sunny” was one of the highest-grossing movies in Korea when it was released in 2011. [...]

  • John Hodges

    Jax Media Taps A24 Co-Founder John Hodges as Head of New Film Division

    TV production powerhouse Jax Media is expanding into film and tapped John Hodges, one of the founding partners of A24, as its new head of film. “I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Jax,” Hodges said. “Theirs is a potent brand that I’ve admired for a long time, and their reputation as innovative partners [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad