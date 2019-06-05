×
India’s Rajinikanth Sets China Date With ‘Bollywood Robot 2: Resurgence’

2.0 Indian film
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lyca Productions

Indian superstar Rajinikanth’s 2018 blockbuster “2.0” is set for a July 12 release across China, under the title “Bollywood Robot 2: Resurgence.” China Film Group and HY Media will release in China.

Prior to that, the film will have a China premiere on June 28 where key cast and crew are expected to attend. Rajinikanth himself will attend contingent on his health and his shooting commitments for his current film “Darbar.”

Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, “2.0” is a sequel to his 2010 hit “Enthiran” that grossed $50 million worldwide. Rajinikanth both played a scientist and his creation, a sentient robot, in “Enthiran.” In “2.0” he plays four distinct roles and is pitted against Bollywood star Akshay Kumar (“PadMan”) cast as the antagonist. The film is produced by Lyca Productions, the film production arm of mobile telephony company Lyca Mobile.

With a budget of $76 million, “2.0” is India’s most expensively produced film of all time. It released globally in November in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages and grossed $116 million.

Indian films have been making dramatic inroads into the Chinese box-office in recent years with “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar,” both starring Aamir Khan, collecting $193 million and $113 million respectively.

“2.0” was the second Rajinikanth release of 2018 after “Kaala”. The busy actor, 68, had another release with “Petta” in January. “Darbar” is expected in 2020.

 

 

