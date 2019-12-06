×
Horror-Action Film ‘Best Served Cold’ Poised for Singapore-Malaysia Co-Production Status

CREDIT: Naman Ramachandran

Singapore’s 108 Media has secured the support of the Malaysian authorities to develop horror-action film “Best Served Cold,” based on the short story “Don’t Eat The Rice” by Sabah-based author Jill Girardi and characters in her novel “Hantu Macabre.” The adaptation is by writer-director Aaron Cowan.

The film could be one of the first to make use of the new bilateral co-production treaty between Singapore and Malaysia. “We would like to congratulate Malaysia’s Siung Films and Singapore’s 108 Media. Both Malaysia and Singapore are excited about this effort as we are planning for Malaysia-Singapore Treaty discussion starting in January 2020,” said Hans Isaac, chairman of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS). “FINAS Malaysia encourages and welcomes co-production treaties with not just Singapore but other countries to establish closer relationship that eases buying, distribution, content creating and collaboration.”

The film is a mix of supernatural action-noir, revolving around Suzanna Sim, an ex-MMA fighter turned private detective who uses her fists and her knowledge of Southeast Asian black magic, while working with a Malaysian mythical creature, to find a rich new client’s missing husband. The producers have secured Ann Osman (aka Athena), a top female MMA fighter from Malaysia, for the lead role.

The production will also involve Base FX in Kuala Lumpur, the newly launched Malaysian offshoot of the Beijing-based VFX firm that has worked on multiple Chinese and Hollywood films including “The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Captain America: Winter Soldier,” and “Pacific Rim.”
Cowan has been a senior member of creative teams that have won four Oscars, including “Avatar” and the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Development and production company, 108 Media has a slate of South East Asian features – many focused on horror – that includes: “The Curse” (aka “Uklub,” written by Atom Magadia and Anne Prado-Magadia of the Philippines; “In Th Name of Lucia,” written by Dodo Dayao and directed by Sheron Dayoc of The Philippines; family and sports film “Ten,” written by Bernice Low, based on the book “Ten” by Shamini Flint (Malaysia); crime-action film “Chandra,” written by Shern Chong and Justin Wong, and 108 president Justin Deimen’s own Indonesian crime film project “Lanun.”

