×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HAF Doubles Work-in-Progress Lineup With Documentary Category

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All

A new documentary component means that the work-in-progress section of this year’s Hong Kong – Asia Film Financing Forum will double from 10 to 20 projects. The selection includes Ruby Yang (“The Blood of Yingzhou District”) and Hou Hsiao-hsien (“The Assassin”) as documentary producers, and Brillante Mendoza (“Kinatay”) as producer on the fiction side.

The WIP program expands the long-running HAF project support operations. It creates a platform for late-stage projects seeking closing funds, post-production partners, distributors, sales agents, festivals and other film-industry services

In its first two years the WIP section of HAF has presented notable films which enjoyed festival success last year. They include “Ayka,” which collected the best actress award in Cannes this year, and “The Man Who Surprised Everyone,” which won the Orrizonti Award for best actress at the Venice festival.

“With the expanded platform, HAF will become the first project market to receive both fictional and documentary work-in-progress submissions with approximately equal strength and numbers,” said Jacob Wong, HAF director.

Related

Hong Kong’s Oscar-winning documentarian Ruby Yang is set as producer of Jo Cheng Oi-yue’s “Dear Daughter,” a feature focused on a Vietnamese refugee 30 years after he fled the war to live in Hong Kong. Taiwan’s art-house giant Hou Hsiao-Hsien is producer of Huang Hui-Chen’s “Loma – Our Home,” an examination of an ethnic Chinese journalist who joins forces with an indigenous tribe, whose illegal houses were repeatedly torn down by the Taiwanese government.

Among the WIP section’s fiction projects are: Raymund Ribay Gutierrez’ “Verdict,” the story of a woman who files a legal case against her abusive drug-peddling husband. Mendoza produces alongside Carlo Valenzona. Also from The Philippines, Jun Robles Lana (“Bwakaw”) presents “Son of God,” a film he previously presented at HAF in project form.

  • The HKIFF is also beginning to take shape. The festival announced that it will host a retrospective section dedicated to legendary actress Li Lihua. She was star of “Storm over the Yangtze River,” and breakthrough Hollywood film “China Doll.” The section will include restored versions of her “Flower Girl” and “Barber Takes a Wife.” Another HKIFF retrospective will focus on the so-called fifth generation of Chinese film directors. Screenings include Zhang Junzhao’s unconventional war film “One and Eight,” Tian Zhuangzhuang’s “The Horse Thief,” Huang Jianxin’s “The Black Cannon Incident,” Chen Kaige’s Yellow Earth,” and Zhang Yimou’s directorial debut “Red Sorghum.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Film

  • BAFTA to Honor Editor Thelma Schoonmaker

    BAFTA to Honor Editor Thelma Schoonmaker With Fellowship

    The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will honor BAFTA and Oscar-winning editor Thelma Schoonmaker, best known for Martin Scorsese movies like “Raging Bull” and “Goodfellas,” with its highest accolade, the Fellowship, at the EE British Academy Film Awards on Feb. 10. The BAFTA Fellowship is given to an individual in recognition of “an [...]

  • Singapore Actor Aloysius Pang, 28, Dies

    Singaporean Actor Aloysius Pang, 28, Dies While on Military Service

    Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang died Wednesday of injuries sustained while on military training in New Zealand. He was 28. Pang was best known for his appearance in movies “Young & Fabulous” and “Timeless Love.” He also had a string of credits in Singapore TV series. Pang was involved in an accident last week while repairing [...]

  • Alibaba Lends $100 Million to Huayi

    Alibaba Lends $100 Million to Huayi Bros. in Film Investment Expansion

    Alibaba Pictures Group, the film business arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has struck a strategic cooperation deal with leading film studio Huayi Bros. The deal includes a $103 million (RMB700 million) loan to Huayi. Alibaba Pictures said the agreement was part of its recently announced strategy to be involved in major movies aimed for [...]

  • Netflix Buys Taiwan Black Comedy 'Dear

    Netflix Buys Taiwan Black Comedy 'Dear Ex'

    Netflix has added to its roster of Mandarin-language content with the acquisition of rights to Taiwanese dark comedy “Dear Ex.” The award-winning film will play out from Feb. 1. The story involves a recently bereaved widow and a gay man fighting over a dead man’s inheritance, with the woman’s teenage son caught in the middle. [...]

  • Audrey Wells

    Film News Roundup: Audrey Wells Scholarships Launched by UCLA, China's Pearl Studio

    In today’s film news roundup, Pearl Studio and UCLA start a “Say Yes!” scholarship in memory of Audrey Well; Gina Lollobrigida and Claudia Cardinale are honored; and the “General Magic” documentary gets bought. SCHOLARSHIPS UNVEILED China’s Pearl Studio has made a gift of $100,000 for endowed scholarships to the UCLA School of Theater, Film and [...]

  • Honey Boy Knock Down the House

    Sundance Hot Titles List: 13 Buzzy Films That Have Buyers Talking

    There’s a good reason that much of Hollywood braves the thin mountain air each year to make the trek to the Sundance Film Festival, and it’s not to check out the nearby ski slopes. The annual launch of the indie film gathering brings with it the possibility of discovering the next big thing in moviemaking. [...]

  • (L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and

    Will Oscar Nominations Give This Year's Contenders a Box Office Boost?

    With nominees like “Black Panther,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “A Star Is Born,” the 2018 class of movies proved the Oscars don’t need a popular films category to recognize movies that also made bank in theaters. But now that the academy has selected this year’s crop of awards hopefuls, is there any green left to squeeze [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad