‘Tomb Raider’ Star Simon Yam in Hospital After Stabbing

Hugely popular Hong Kong actor, Simon Yam was stabbed while on stage Saturday at a presentation in Zhongshan, Guangdong province in southern China. He is in hospital recovering.

The incident happened at the opening of a branch of the Beijing Easyhome building materials company, where Yam was a guest. A man was seen rushing on to the stage and lunging at the 64 year-old actor.

Yam was stabbed in the stomach and slashed on one arm, his manager Lester Mo Gee-man of Emperor Entertainment said. “The knife wound to his abdominal area caused minor damage to his internal organs which has been repaired,” Mo said in a statement. “The injuries to his right hand have also been treated. He is resting and in a stable condition.” It is unclear when Yam might be released fro hospital or make the return journey to Hong Kong.

Video clips of the incident, which happened at 10.14 a.m. are circulating on Chinese social media platforms. Security guards are seen to intervene after a few seconds. Yam is shown as distressed but conscious throughout.

Zhongshan police have not identified the attacker. Nor have they indicated his motivation.

Known in the West for his role in “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider — The Cradle of Life”, Yam is a one of the busiest and most versatile actors in Asia, performing regularly in leading and supporting roles. His credits include “Election”, “Exiled”, “SPL – Sha Po Lang” and Korean thriller “The Thieves.”