×

Hong Kong Box Office Rises by 6% in 2018

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Along With the Gods
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dexter Studios

Theatrical box office in Hong Kong grew by nearly 6% in 2018. Gross takings hit HK$1.96 billion, compared with HK$1.85 billion in 2017, in local currency terms, according to data from Hong Kong Box Office Ltd.

As the Hong Kong dollar is closely pegged to the American currency, most of that gain can be translated into U.S. dollar gains. Using year end exchange rates, Hong Kong’s theatrical business was worth $250 million in 2018, compared with $237 million in 2017.

Foreign-made films continued to enjoy the largest share of the Hong Kong theatrical business. In 2018, the top eight places were occupied by Hollywood franchise movies, though, unusually, two Korean titles – “Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds,” and its sequel “The Last 49 Days” – took ninth and tenth places, with $6.96 million (HK$54.4 million) and $6.17 million (HK$48.2 million), respectively.

Avengers: Infinity War” was far and away the year’s highest scoring film in Hong Kong, with $19.6 million (HK$153 million), ahead of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which achieved $11.3 million (HK$88.6 million) and “The Incredibles 2” with $9.11 million (HK$71.2 million).

Related

The data provider said that market share for Hong Kong-produced films declined fractionally from 14% to 13%. The top-ranking local film was comedy “Agent Mr Chan” which finished just outside the top-10 with $5.71 million (HK$44.7 million). Though most Hong Kong films these days are co-productions with mainland Chinese partners, significant differences in audience tastes persists. Hong Kong-originated pictures including “Project Gutenberg,” “Monster Hunt 2,” and “Monkey King 3” did well in China, mainland-originated movies had minimal attraction for Hong Kong cinemagoers. Last year’s top film in China, the stirringly patriotic “Operation Red Sea,” made by Hong Kong director Dante Lam, earned just $1.11 million (HK$8.72 million) as the tenth-ranked Hong Kong film. In mainland China it earned $576 million.

An unchanged 53 Hong Kong films reached local screens in 2018. The number of international titles released in Hong Kong, increased from 278 in 2017, to 300 in 2018.

Popular on Variety

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

More Film

  • "Long Day's Journey Into Night" Wins

    Chinese Art Movie 'Long Day's Journey' Enjoys Stunning $38 Million Opening

    Director Bi Gan’s dreamy pseudo-noir “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” defied the odds stacked against art house fare at China’s commercial-leaning box office to take in a whopping $37.9 million on its opening day December 31. That beat even superhero blockbuster “Venom” in both pre-sales and first day mainland box office tallies. The haul — achieved [...]

  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

    The 10 Best Netflix Films of 2018

    How much difference a year makes! Early last December, around the time critics’ groups do their annual awards voting, if you’d asked me to make a list of the 10 best Netflix original films of 2017, I could’ve named two contenders — Sundance winner “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore” and Noah [...]

  • Tiffany HaddishTiffany Haddish at the Hollywood

    Tiffany Haddish Bombs on New Year's Eve, Fans Walk Out of Comedy Show

    Like many people on New Year’s Eve, Tiffany Haddish had a night she’d probably like to forget. While performing to a sold-out audience at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Haddish reportedly bombed so hard on Monday night, several fans got up and walked out of the comedy show. “This is going to be [...]

  • Aquaman

    'Aquaman' Leads New Year's Eve Box Office With $10.1 Million

    “Aquaman” capped off 2018 in style. DC’s superhero adventure will cross the $200 million mark at the domestic box office just a few hours after the ball dropped on the year. Its total now stands at $199.5 million. “Aquaman” — directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa — topped the charts in North America [...]

  • What Barack Obama’s Year-End Movie List

    What Barack Obama’s Year-End Movie List Reveals About Him

    On December 28, when Barack Obama posted a list of his favorite movies of 2018 (there are 15 films on it, listed alphabetically), you could see, hear, feel, and just about touch the paroxysm of rapture it set off within the film-critic community. To an extraordinary degree, he had validated their tastes. Obama, in that [...]

  • Beetlejuice

    What's Coming to Hulu in January 2019

    There may not be any more eggnog to drink or mistletoe to stand under, but don’t despair — Hulu is coming in clutch with over 200 new titles arriving to the streaming service next month. Ease into the new year by rewatching classics like “Beetlejuice,” “Heathers” and “Rain Man,” or snuggle up with a bowl of [...]

  • One Nation, One King

    Film Review: 'One Nation, One King'

    It’s impossible to imagine a more ploddingly old-fashioned account of the French Revolution than “One Nation, One King,” a film desperate to capture the atmosphere of the time yet unable to operate outside the most formulaic depiction of momentous incidents. Trapped between a history buff’s slavish desire to be true to events and a generic [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad