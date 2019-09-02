×

‘Hobbs & Shaw’ China Box Office Overtakes North America Gross in Second Weekend

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
(from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) and Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," directed by David Leitch.
CREDIT: Photo Credit: Daniel Smith/Unive

Hobbs & Shaw” dropped a gear or two in its second weekend on release in Chinese theaters. The “Fast & Furious” franchise spinoff nevertheless remained in pole position ahead of a largely unchanged chasing pack at the Chinese box office.

According to data from distribution and exhibition consultancy Artisan Gateway, “Hobbs” scored $26.3 million on its second weekend. That is a big deceleration compared with the film’s $101 million opening lap. But its quickly-earned total of $164 million, means that the Universal-backed actioner has seen its 10-day Chinese tally already overtake the three weekend total score of $157 million earned in North America.

The total also makes “Hobbs” the tenth highest grossing film this year in China, overtaking “Captain Marvel.” But it may run out of road before it can reach far beyond the $200 million mark and 2019’s seventh place.

Related

The current chart contains two films that have comfortably exceeded that score, animated blockbuster “Ne Zha,” in second place after six weeks on release, and patriotic action firefighting action film “The Bravest.”

“Ne Zha” picked up $16 million over the weekend, to extend its total to $664 million according to Artisan Gateway. In local currency terms, the film has now earned RMB4.72 billion, to pull ahead of “The Wandering Earth,” this year’s sci-fi breakout, and become the second highest grossing film of all time in China. Only “Wolf Warrior II” has a higher gross score.

“The Bravest” came in third between Friday and Sunday, with $4.4 million in its fifth weekend of release. Its total has now reached $231 million.

However, while the top three films were polishing their laurels, Chinese audiences were less enamored. Gross box office over the weekend added up to $60 million, down steeply from the $134 million notched up over the previous weekend. That leaves the year to date total down by 2.8%, at $6.32 billion over eight months.

A lack of inspiring new releases was once again at fault. “Vortex,” a crime action film about car thieves who accidentally make off with a girl in the trunk, opened in fourth place with $4.3 million. Directed by Gan Jianyu, and produced by Cao Baoping, the film had its premiere in competition at the Shanghai festival in June.

Fifth place belonged to “Midnight Diner,” a drama directed by Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai. Distributed with the backing of Wanda’s Wuzhou Distribution and Gravity Pictures, it cooked up an opening weekend of $2.6 million.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • (from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

    'Hobbs & Shaw' China Box Office Overtakes North America Gross in Second Weekend

    “Hobbs & Shaw” dropped a gear or two in its second weekend on release in Chinese theaters. The “Fast & Furious” franchise spinoff nevertheless remained in pole position ahead of a largely unchanged chasing pack at the Chinese box office. According to data from distribution and exhibition consultancy Artisan Gateway, “Hobbs” scored $26.3 million on [...]

  • Jan Komasa on Venice Days, Toronto

    Polish Director Jan Komasa on Venice Days, Toronto Player ‘Corpus Christi’

    When a young man with a troubled past arrives in a small-town Polish parish, he pulls off an unlikely feat, convincing the villagers that he’s a visiting priest. But not long after he’s welcomed by the community, he learns of a tragic accident whose repercussions have divided the town. Pursued by a dark secret from [...]

  • Stellan Skarsgard Discusses Venice Festival Drama

    Stellan Skarsgard Discusses Venice Festival Drama 'Painted Bird'

    No stranger to the world of prestigious film festivals, Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard drew notice almost from the very beginning of his film career when he won the best actor award at the Berlin Film Festival in 1982 for his role in Hans Alfredson’s “Simple-Minded Murderer.” Next stop for the Emmy-nominated star of HBO’s “Chernobyl” [...]

  • Wasp Network

    Venice Film Review: 'Wasp Network'

    It’s hard to think of another working director who encompasses the range and moods of Olivier Assayas, from beautifully crafted minor-key notes covering major issues like “Non-Fiction,” to films of mysterious, introspective ambiguity like “Personal Shopper,” to the sweeping symphonic feast of “Carlos.” That latter epic will be the most common reference point when people [...]

  • Kevin Hart Massive

    Kevin Hart Hospitalized in Non-Fatal Car Crash

    Kevin Hart was hospitalized Sunday after his vehicle crashed into the hills just south of Calabasas. According to ABC7, the crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. near Mulholland Highway and Cold Canyon Road after Hart’s classic 1970 Plymouth Barracuda swerved off the road and rolled down the embankment. Hart was one of two passengers in the [...]

  • 'American Skin' Review: The Return of

    Venice Film Review: Nate Parker's 'American Skin'

    Three years ago, the furor that erupted over Nate Parker — when the rape allegations made against him in 1999 resurfaced, though he had been cleared of the charges in court — set the table for the #MeToo era. In hindsight, that furor directly presaged the reckoning brought on by the Harvey Weinstein scandal. “The [...]

  • The Assistant

    Telluride Film Review: 'The Assistant'

    It’s a woefully familiar situation when the dramatic arts try to engage with current events, only to falter because they arrive before audiences are willing to confront the real-deal traumas they seek to explore. “Too soon,” say the critics, as if engaged filmmakers were just a bunch of ambulance-chasing opportunists. But in the case of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad