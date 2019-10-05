Hirokazu Koreeda’s ‘The Truth’ Sets Korean Distribution

“The Truth,” directed by Japanese auteur Kore-eda Hirokazu, will be released in Korean cinemas in December this year. Rights were acquired by local distributor Tcast.

The highly-acclaimed director was absent from the Busan International Film Festival’s opening ceremony, where he was Thursday named as Busan’s Asian Filmmaker of the Year award. But he has now arrived at the Korean festival and will receive his prize before the gala screening of “The Truth” on Saturday.

“The Truth” is Koreeda’s first feature film shot outside Japan and presented in a language other than his native Japanese. Largely in French, the film stars Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke. It sees a beloved, larger-than-life movie-star diva about to release her memoirs and getting ready to release a new movie, while simultaneously playing host to her daughter.

International rights to “The Truth” are represented by Japan’s Gaga Corporation in certain territories and by Paris-based Wild Bunch. Tcast previously handled Korean distribution of Koreeda’s “Our Little Sister,” “After the Storm,” “The Third Murder,” and 2018 Palme d’Or-winning drama “Shoplifters.”

Koreeda’s stay in Busan will also involve holding a masterclass, and fielding questions at an industry event.

On a previous visit to Busan two years ago, Koreeda was revealed as executive producer of “Ten Years Japan,” an omnibus movie in which six directors take shots at imaging the state of their country a decade into the future. The film was a spin-off from “Ten Years” the ultra-low budget indie film of 2015 which largely presaged events leading to the current civic uprising on the streets of Hong Kong.