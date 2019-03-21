HAF: ‘Assassination,’ ‘Apprenticeship’ Named Project Market Winners

Eighteen prizes were presented on Wednesday afternoon at the closing ceremony of the Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Forum. The project market sits alongside FilMart as part of the Entertainment Expo in Hong Kong.

“Wong Tai Sin Assassination” to be directed by Wong Hoi and produced by Derek Kwok Tsz-kin, was named the winner of the HAF Award for Hong Kong films. “Our Apprenticeship” to be directed by Hamaguchi Ryusuke, and produced by Yamamoto Teruhisa, won the HAF award for international projects.

In the documentary category, “Odoriko,” directed by Okutani Yoichiro, and produced by Shiobara Fumiko was named the best film.

The film project market is in its 17th edition and remains one of the most influential in the world. Albert Lee, director of the Hong Kong International FIlm Festival, called HAF: “such a useful springboard for film projects.”

Completed recent films that benefitted from HAF support include Chinese smash hit “Dying to Survive,” and festival favorites, “Manta Ray,” “Ayka,” “The Red Phallus,” and Hong Kong indie hits “Still Human” and “Men on the Dragon.”

HAF Award (non-HK)

“Our Apprenticeship” Hamaguchi Ryusuke, prod. Yamamoto Teruhisa”

HAF Award (HK project)

“Wong Tai Sin Assassination” d Wong Hoi, prod Derek Kwok Tsz-kin.

Doc award winner

“Odoriko” d. Okutani Yoichiro, prod. Shiobara Fumiko

HAF Goes to Cannes (Presented by HAF and Marche du Film)

“Odoriko” (Japan), “To Live To Sing” (China), “SUK SUK” (Hong Kong), “Invitation” (India) and “Marygoround” (Poland).

Heaven Pictures Young Director Award (Presented by Heaven Pictures (HK) Culture & Media Co., Ltd.)

“Solitary Kills” (Hong Kong).

mm2 Award (Presented by mm2 Asia Ltd.)

“Wong Tai Sin Assassination” (Hong Kong)

Wanda Elite+ Plan Award (Presented by Wanda Media Co., Ltd)

“A Story of HERS” (China)

Artention-Vanke Film Award (Presented by Artention-Vanke Cultural Industries Corp.)

“Who is Sleeping on My Pillow?” (China).

KOFIC Award (Presented by Korean Film Council)

“Zalava” (Iran)

Wouter Barendrecht Award (Presented by Wouter Barendrecht Film Foundation, Create HK and Hong Kong Film Development Fund)

“Belonging” (Bangladesh)

Wutianming Post-Production Award (Presented by China Film Foundation-Wutianming Fund for Young Talents)

“The River in Me” (China)

White Light Post-Production Award (Presented by White Light Studio)

“Circa” (The Philippines) from HAF and “The Shepherdess and the Seven Songs” (India) from WIP.

G2D Post Production Award (Presented by G2D)

“Belonging” (Bangladesh) from HAF and “On High Ice” (Israel and South Korea) from WIP.

Cinerent Award (Presented by Cinerent Beijing Ltd.)

“The Priest in the Village” (China).

Udine Focus Asia Award (Presented by Udine Far East Film Festival)

“The Grandstand” (The Philippines)

Network of Asian Fantastic Films Award (Presented by Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival)

“Wong Tai Sin Assassination” (Hong Kong)