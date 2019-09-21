‘Gully Boy’ to Represent India In Oscars Race

The Film Federation of India has chosen Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy” as its entry in the Academy Awards’ international feature film category.

The picture, a coming of age tale about an aspiring rapper in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum premiered at the Berlin film festival in February before opening to a wave of acclaim at home in India.

Starring Bollywood A-listers Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film grossed some $37 million worldwide.

Excel Entertainment produced alongside Tiger Baby Productions.

