‘Gully Boy’ to Represent India In Oscars Race

Gully Boy to represent India in Oscars race
CREDIT: Berlin Film Festival

The Film Federation of India has chosen Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy” as its entry in the Academy Awards’ international feature film category.

The picture, a coming of age tale about an aspiring rapper in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum premiered at the Berlin film festival in February before opening to a wave of acclaim at home in India.

Starring Bollywood A-listers Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film grossed some $37 million worldwide.

Excel Entertainment produced alongside Tiger Baby Productions.

