Green Book’ Lands Post-Oscars Theatrical Release in China

Fresh off Monday’s news that it had picked up five Academy Award nominations, best picture favorite “Green Book” is set for more good luck. The film will hit Middle Kingdom theaters on March 1, the first weekend after the Oscars, which fall on Feb 24, Alibaba Pictures said on its official social media account, on Wednesday.

The film will open in China months more than three months after its Nov. 21 U.S. release, leaving tech-savvy Chinese viewers have already had plenty of time to see it online. But awards season glory will likely give “Green Book” a box office boost. A Chinese-language poster circulating online prominently features the Oscar nods, with a banner front and center of a golden statuette flanking the list of nominations taking up more space than even the film’s title.

Alibaba Pictures recently confirmed that it had invested in the movie, and has been talking up its involvement since earlier this month. Alibaba owns the major ticketing platform Tao Piaopiao, which it will likely use to help promote the film.

“It is such an amazing picture, which includes humorous dialogues, excellent acting performance, and touching friendship,” Alibaba Pictures president Zhang Wei said earlier this month. “We are so honored to participate in the course of co-production, as well as to introduce it to the Chinese audience.”

The comedic drama starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali has recently nabbed three Golden Globes, including best motion picture, and the Producers Guild of America’s Award for best picture. It received five Oscar nods for best picture, best actor, best supporting actor, best original screenplay and best film editing.

Alibaba says that the film is imported by China Film Group, to be distributed by Huaxia Distribution and was translated for Chinese audiences by the Changying Group.