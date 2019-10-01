Golden Horse Awards Deprived of China and Hong Kong Nominees

Films from mainland China are completely absent from the list of nominees announced on Tuesday for the annual Golden Horse Awards. And there is only a handful of titles from Hong Kong, making for a thin and unrepresentative event.

The Taiwan-based Awards are normally considered to be the most prestigious prizes for films in the Chinese language. But this year, due to political tensions between mainland China and Taiwan, the Awards closely resemble a local Taiwanese competition.

Hong Kong titles in the running include Ray Yeung’s “Suk Suk,” best song nominee “My Prince Edward,” and documentary “Bamboo Theatre.” Few other films were not originated in Taiwan: “Wet Season,” and “A Land Imagined” from Singapore; and “The Garden of Evening Mists” from Malaysia. And, even so, all three have Taiwan production or finance connections.

“Detention,” a thriller, appropriately set in Taiwan’s so-called ‘White Terror’ period, narrowly leads the pack with 12 nominations, including best narrative feature. Directed by John Hsu, it will play at the Busan International Film Festival next week.

Close behind, with 11 nominations, is “A Sun” a family-focused crime drama directed by Chung Mong-hong (“The Fourth Portrait,” “Parking”). It premiered at last month’s Toronto festival and next plays in Busan.

“The Garden of Evening Mists,” a multinational co-production directed by Taiwan’s Tom Lin, collected nine nominations. The film stars Japan’s Hiroshi Abe, Taiwan’s Sylvia Chang and Malaysia’s Lee Sin-je, as well as the U.K.’s John Hannah and David Oakes.

The five contenders for the best narrative feature are: “A Sun,” “The Garden of Evening Mists,” “Wet Season,” “Detention” and “Suk Suk.”

In August, Mainland Chinese authorities ordered a boycott by mainland films and talent of this year’s event, because of an award-winner’s speech last year that advocated Taiwanese independence. China considers self-governing, democratic Taiwan as part of its rightful territory.

While Hong Kong is not directly a part of the tussle between the People’s Republic of China (mainland China) and the Republic of China (Taiwan,) its own political unrest of the past three months has made the Golden Horse Awards another source of friction in the territory.

Fearing damage to their careers in China, if they were to participate in Taiwan, numerous Hong Kong stars and films have withdrawn from the Golden Horse Awards. After the ban was announced, the number of feature film submissions fell from 228 in 2018 to 148 this year – the lowest level in four years., according to the South China Morning Post.

Prominent Hong Kong director Johnnie To had been announced as the president of the Golden Horse competition jury. But he withdrew a few days ago.

In addition to its ban on film and talent participation, China’s National Film Administration announced that China’s own Golden Rooster Awards would take place on the same day as the Golden Horse Awards, Nov. 23, in Xiamen, directly across the Taiwan Strait.

Even the date of today’s Golden Horse Awards is sensitive. Oct. 1 is the anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic. Today’s 70th anniversary was celebrated with huge military and civil parades in Beijing, and countered with widespread acts of civil disobedience in Hong Kong.