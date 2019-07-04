×

Film News Roundup: GKids, Fathom Events Teaming on Animated ‘Promare’ Release

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

In today’s film news roundup, animated adventure “Promare” is set for release, SAG-AFTRA is dealing with Disney’s tardy residual payments and horror-thriller “Lucky” has wrapped.

RELEASE DATES

GKids and Fathom Events are collaborating on a U.S. release of the Japanese animated action-adventure movie “Promare” in September.

“Promare” is the first feature-length film from Studio Trigger, the creators behind “Kill la Kill” and “Little Witch Academia.” Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi, “Promare” follows a group of humans who must defend the Earth from a mutant group called the Burnish, many of whom are able to control and wield flames.

“Promare” will be shown in its original Japanese language as well as in an all-new English language version. The English-language dubbed film will be shown Sept. 17, and the subtitled version will be screened on Sept. 19.

GKids also has picked up North American distribution rights for the animated “Ride Your Wave,” which recently premiered at the Annecy Film Festival in competition. The film, which centers on the romance between a surfer and a firefighter, will receive a theatrical release early next year.

Related

It’s the fourth title picked up by GKids from director Masaaki Yuasa, following local releases of “Lu Over the Wall,” “The Night is Short, Walk On Girl” and “Mind Game.”

RESIDUALS DELAY

SAG-AFTRA is working with Disney and ABC to collect late payment penalties on residuals, which impacted members who worked on recent Disney films and basic cable television shows.

The union said Disney’s recent changeover to a new residuals system resulted in processing issues and payment delays.

“Our Information Technology team is working closely with Disney in an attempt to help solve the configuration and connection issues so that the studio can quickly correct the delinquencies,” SAG-AFTRA said. “We believe that once we get past these issues, Disney’s new system will ultimately result in significant long-term improvements in payments processing.”

Fourth quarter 2018 residuals (due March 1) were reported late, but should be mailed soon. First quarter 2019 residuals (due May 31) are also late as are payments for reruns of basic cable shows. Additionally, a number of cast list problems are further impacting the residuals being reported.

“Disney is working to resolve the issues and we hope the delinquencies are completely cleared up within 90 days,” the union said.

PRODUCTION WRAPS

Epic Pictures has wrapped  production on “Lucky,” a dark feminist thriller written by Brea Grant and directed by Natasha Kermani, Variety has learned exclusively.

Grant also stars in the feature, which was shot in Los Angeles and will be released in the US by Epic’s genre label Dread.

The story follows a self-help book author who suddenly finds herself stalked by a threatening but elusive masked man, played by Hunter C. Sminth. Soon after, she becomes trapped in a struggle to get help from the people around her while maintaining control over her own life. Cast includes Kristina Klebe, Dhruv Uday Singh,  Leith M. Burke, Kausar Mohammed, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Tara Perry

Epic Pictures CEO Patrick Ewald and Robert V. Galluzzo produced, along with Chelsea Davenport and Kimberly Hwang.

