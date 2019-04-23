‘Girl On The Train’ Indian Remake Set at Reliance Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

×
'Girl On The Train' Indian Remake Set at Reliance Entertainment

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reliance Entertainment

India’s Reliance Entertainment will produce the official Indian remake of Tate Taylor’s 2016 film “The Girl On The Train.”

Ribhu Dasgupta, who is currently completing Netflix series “Bard Of Blood,” being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, will direct. Parineeti Chopra (“Kesari”) will star. Production will commence at U.K. locations from mid-July.

Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, the Hollywood adaptation was produced by Amblin Partners, DreamWorks, Marc Platt Productions and Reliance Entertainment, and starred Emily Blunt. The story follows a recent divorcee who spends her daily commute fantasizing about a seemingly perfect couple who live in a house that her train passes daily, but something shocking happens there one day. The film grossed $173 million worldwide in theaters.

“This Hindi-language adaptation of ‘The Girl on the Train’ is a first for Amblin and a testament to Paula Hawkins’ incredible book and our 2016 film,” said Jeff Small, president and co-CEO, Amblin Partners.

Shibasish Sarkar, group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, said: “We’ve always prided ourselves on backing strong content and compelling cinema that caters to the new age audience and we believe this film does just that.”

Reliance Entertainment’s upcoming titles include Kabir Khan’s “’83” starring Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty’s “Sooryavanshi” starring Akshay Kumar, and Tushar Hiranandani’s “Saand Ki Aankh,” starring Tapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

