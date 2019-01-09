×

‘CSI’ Veteran George Eads to Star in Korean War Movie ‘Jangsari 9.15’

George Eads from the cast of 'MacGyver'Portrait Studio, Comic-Con International, San Diego, USA - 21 Jul 2016
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/TVline/REX/Shutterstock

Hollywood actor George Eads, a veteran of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “MacGuyver”  has confirmed to star in Korean-produced war movie “Jangsari 9.15”. The movie is directed by renowned Korean filmmaker Kwak Kyung-taek (“Friend”).

Production is by Taewon Entertainment, a leading production firm headed by Chung Taewon. The company previously made 2016 hit “Operation Chromite,” another Korean War movie, and one which starred Liam Neeson as U.S. General, Douglas MacArthur.

“Jangsa-ri” depicts the 1950 Jangsa marine landing operation during the Korean War. The landing by American forces attempting to push back Communist-backed forces from the North, was a key part of the Battle of Incheon, commanded by MacArthur.

Eads plays Colonel Steven, a leader of the Jangsa landing operation, in the film. Alongside Eads, Hollywood actress Megan Fox is also on board as Marguerite Higgins, a war correspondent for the New York Herald Tribune who covered the Korean War.

The American pair join veteran Korean actor Kim Myung-min who plays a guerilla task force commander. K-pop idol singer-turned-actor Choi Min-ho is also on board as a low-ranking soldier

Both Eads and Fox are known to have arrived in Korea. Shooting began on Monday. The film is set for a 2019 release. Korean distributors and international sales partners have not been announced.

