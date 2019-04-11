Geoffrey Rush Wins Defamation Case Over Sexual Allegations

Oscar-winning Australin actor Geoffrey Rush has won his defamation case brought against the News Corp.-owned Daily Telegraph. The paper had accused Rush of inappropriate sexual behavior during a stage production of “King Lear.”
The judge in Sydney, Michael Wigney said on Thursday that the newspaper “did not make out their truth defence” against Rush’s libel suit. Wigney called the newspaper report “a recklessly irresponsible piece of sensationalist journalism.”
Details of the case were heard by the court in October last year. Passing judgement, Wigney awarded Rush A$850,000 ($600,000) in aggravated damages. Rush is expected to receive further payments for loss of earnings.
More to come.
