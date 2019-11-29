×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Distributor Filmink Presents Launches in Australia

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Filmink Presents logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Filmink Presents

Industry veterans, Dov Kornits and Lou Balletti have announced the launch of a new theatrical distributor operating in Australia. The company pitches itself as a one-stop shop straddling distribution and media promotion, and will begin operations with a Friday 13 December release of horror title “Wrinkles the Clown.”

Kornits is publisher of Australian film magazine and website FilmInk. He has also been head of theatrical for specialty distributor Umbrella Entertainment, and has consulted with distributors Label, Bonsai, Universal and Athabasca on local releases.

The company’s co-director Lou Balletti had her earlier career in exhibition, before becoming head of theatrical sales for distributor Hopscotch Films. In recent years she headed digital sales across Australia and New Zealand for Entertainment One, with responsibility for launching titles including “Peppa Pig,” “Vice,” “Green Book” and “The Walking Dead.”

The company’s 2020 release slate includes “Talking About Trees” (an audience winner at the Berlin and Istanbul festivals); contemporary Aussie comedy “Hot Mess”; Aussie noir, “Burning Kiss”; “Use Me,” documentarian Julian Shaw’s highly personal tale of sex, lies and money; Oscar-shortlisted animation “The Swallows Of Kabul”; chilling local thriller “Sweet River”; and Rosi Lourde’s “Romance On The Menu.”

Popular on Variety

“The cinematic landscape has shifted radically in the last five years,” said Kornits. “With the mainstream popularity of streaming, the game hasn’t just changed, it’s almost completely different. But there’s something that hasn’t changed: people still love good quality content, and with Filmink Presents, we’re going to bring it to them where they are consuming this content.”

More Film

  • Taylor Russell Waves

    Taylor Russell on Her 'Waves' Role and How Dreams Influenced Her Performance

    Canadian actor Taylor Russell started out in TV roles on The CW and Lifetime, advancing to the big screen in movies like “Before I Fall” with Zoey Deutch, “Down a Dark Hall” with Uma Thurman and “Hot Air” with Steve Coogan and Neve Campbell. In A24’s “Waves,” now in theaters, Russell plays Emily, a shy [...]

  • The Knight Before Christmas,”

    Indie Producers Face a TV Movie Squeeze, but Streamers Are Looking to Buy

    When Hallmark Channel contacted American Cinema Intl. president Chevonne O’Shaughnessy about producing a movie set in the Amish community, she immediately sent an outline for one. ACI had already produced three Amish-themed movies for other outlets, so she figured she’d quickly be brought on board. But O’Shaughnessy says Hallmark didn’t call her back. And she couldn’t [...]

  • BRUNI - Curious and cute, this

    Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Sizzling With $155 Million for Thanksgiving Weekend

    ‘Frozen 2″ is dominating North American moviegoing with as much as $155 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday in North America, estimates showed Thursday. Disney’s animated adventure, which opened on Nov. 22 and is playing at 4,440 locations, will wind up with a 10-day total of around $320 million by the end of the weekend — [...]

  • Mathieu Kassovitz (Malotru)

    France's Broadcasting Reform Bill Sets TV Networks Against Indie Producers

    With a long-gestating broadcasting reform bill looming in France, local TV groups such as Canal Plus and TF1 are gearing up to lobby hard and fight independent producers in order to increase IP ownership and retain rights for the series they finance. Under current agreements between producers guilds and TV groups, French TV networks like [...]

  • Bombshell Movie 2019

    How 'Bombshell' Follows Hollywood's Hot-Button Heritage

    Lionsgate’s “Bombshell,” which opens Dec. 20, has been getting enthusiastic reactions at industry screenings, indicating multiple Oscar nominations are likely. If so, that would make the film a welcome addition to a rare but important Academy Awards category: The hot-button, current events film. Director Jay Roach, writer Charles Randolph and the actors — including Charlize [...]

  • Luc Besson

    Luc Besson Accused of Illegally Firing Assistant, Risks Suspended Prison Sentence

    EuropaCorp founder Luc Besson, already beset by accusations of sexual misconduct, now faces a possible 10-month suspended prison sentence if he is found to have unlawfully fired his former assistant while she was on medical leave, Variety has confirmed. On top of the 10-month prison sentence, the Paris prosecutor in charge of the case also [...]

  • Ben Affleck Batman

    DC Comics Comes Under Fire for Deleting Batman Poster That Sparked Chinese Backlash

    DC Comics has yanked a poster for a new Batman title from its social media accounts after the image drew criticism from Chinese commenters who said it appeared to support the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. The artwork depicts Batman throwing a Molotov cocktail against a backdrop of hot-pink words spelling out the new [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad