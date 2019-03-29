×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FilMart: ‘Idol,’ ‘No Mercy’ Sell Well for Korea’s Finecut

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: SEOLDONGSUNG, via Finecut

This month’s FilMart rights market in Hong Kong was a busy one for South Korean indie sales house Finecut. It completed multiple license deals.

Berlinale Panorama title “Idol” was acquired by New Select for Japan and Apex Success Global for Taiwan. Directed by indie sensation Lee Su-jin (“Han Gong-ju”,) the neo-noir thriller sees the story of a politician who faces the worst crisis of his career due to his son’s car accident. The film stars some of the best-known actors in the country: Han Seok-kyu (“The Berlin File”); Sul Kyung-gu (“The Merciless”) and Chun Woo-hee (“The Wailing”). Locally distributed by CGV Arthouse, “Idol” opened in Korea on Mar. 20.

Action thriller “No Mercy” scored deals with Busch Media for German-speaking Europe, Borsalino for Latin America, Culture Entertainment for Japan and AV-Jet for Taiwan. Directed by Lim Kyung-tack and starring Lee Si-young, “No Mercy” revolves around a woman searching for her missing sister, and avenging those who abused her. The film will receive its international premiere at the Brussels International Fantasy, Fantastic, Thriller, and Science Fiction Film Festival in April.

Finecut also concluded deals with U.S.’ 815 Pictures, Japan’s Hark & Company, Philippines’ Viva Communications and Taiwan’s Cai Chang international for Korean box office hit “The Dude in Me.” Sonamu Cine House took rights for Indonesia. Starring veteran actor Park Sung-woong (“New World”) and K-pop boy band B1A4’s Jin-young (“Miss Granny”), the fantasy comedy tells the story of a mob boss and a high school nerd whose bodies are swapped.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Film

  • FilMart: ‘Idol,’ ‘No Mercy’ Sell Well

    FilMart: ‘Idol,’ ‘No Mercy’ Sell Well for Korea’s Finecut

    This month’s FilMart rights market in Hong Kong was a busy one for South Korean indie sales house Finecut. It completed multiple license deals. Berlinale Panorama title “Idol” was acquired by New Select for Japan and Apex Success Global for Taiwan. Directed by indie sensation Lee Su-jin (“Han Gong-ju”,) the neo-noir thriller sees the story [...]

  • The Last

    Film Review: 'The Last'

    In August 2018, Jakiw Palij — a former concentration camp guard identified as “the last known World War II Nazi living in the U.S.” — was deported to his homeland, fully 15 years after a federal court had stripped him of his citizenship. No country, not even Germany, wanted to accept him, and so he [...]

  • Guillermo Del Toro Turns to His

    Guillermo Del Toro Turns to His Past With 'Scary Stories' Footage

    Guillermo del Toro delved deep into his past Thursday to explain the profound hold that “Scary Stories in the Dark” has on him. “I basically was roaming through a bookstore, in San Antonio, Texas,” he said at a Hollywood event to launch the movie’s teaser trailer. “I was in my early teens, and I came [...]

  • Marielle Heller Can You Ever Forgive

    AFI Receives $350,000 Grant for Study of Gender Parity in Film

    The American Film Institute has received a $350,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities for a study on gender parity in the history of American film. The study has been named for director Lloyd Bacon’s lost 1928 film, “Women They Talk About,” a comedy starring Irene Rich and Audrey Ferris that was released [...]

  • Justin Theroux Pierce Brosnan

    Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan Join A24's 'False Positive'

    Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan have joined Ilana Glazer in A24’s latest horror film, “False Positive.” Zainab Jah, Gretchen Mol, Sophia Bush, and Josh Hamilton have also joined the ensemble cast. The pic is Glazer’s first film role following the end of her Comedy Central series “Broad City,” which wraps after five seasons on Thursday [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA Backs Bill Banning Digital Sex

    SAG-AFTRA Backs Bill Banning Digital Sex Scenes Without Performer Consent

    SAG-AFTRA is supporting California Senate Bill 564, which bans the creation and dissemination of digitally created sex scenes and nude performances without consent. The legislation was introduced by Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino) with input from SAG-AFTRA — in order to enhance performers’ protections when they are involved in sex scenes and their rights to control [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad