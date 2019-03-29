FilMart: ‘Idol,’ ‘No Mercy’ Sell Well for Korea’s Finecut

This month’s FilMart rights market in Hong Kong was a busy one for South Korean indie sales house Finecut. It completed multiple license deals.

Berlinale Panorama title “Idol” was acquired by New Select for Japan and Apex Success Global for Taiwan. Directed by indie sensation Lee Su-jin (“Han Gong-ju”,) the neo-noir thriller sees the story of a politician who faces the worst crisis of his career due to his son’s car accident. The film stars some of the best-known actors in the country: Han Seok-kyu (“The Berlin File”); Sul Kyung-gu (“The Merciless”) and Chun Woo-hee (“The Wailing”). Locally distributed by CGV Arthouse, “Idol” opened in Korea on Mar. 20.

Action thriller “No Mercy” scored deals with Busch Media for German-speaking Europe, Borsalino for Latin America, Culture Entertainment for Japan and AV-Jet for Taiwan. Directed by Lim Kyung-tack and starring Lee Si-young, “No Mercy” revolves around a woman searching for her missing sister, and avenging those who abused her. The film will receive its international premiere at the Brussels International Fantasy, Fantastic, Thriller, and Science Fiction Film Festival in April.

Finecut also concluded deals with U.S.’ 815 Pictures, Japan’s Hark & Company, Philippines’ Viva Communications and Taiwan’s Cai Chang international for Korean box office hit “The Dude in Me.” Sonamu Cine House took rights for Indonesia. Starring veteran actor Park Sung-woong (“New World”) and K-pop boy band B1A4’s Jin-young (“Miss Granny”), the fantasy comedy tells the story of a mob boss and a high school nerd whose bodies are swapped.