×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FilMart: Chow Yun-fat Stars in ‘Be Water, My Friend’ for Distribution Workshop

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Distribution Workshop

Hong Kong- and Taiwan-based group Just Creative will use this week’s FilMart to launch “Be Water, My Friend,” one of the year’s biggest movies from Greater China. The drama is currently in production with Chow Yun-fat in the lead role as a pathological gambler who finds a way to communicate with his autistic son.

The film is directed by Hong Kong’s Anthony Pun (“Extraordinary Mission”) from a script by Felix Chong (“Project Gutenberg”). Ronald Wong, who shares multiple credits with Chong, produces the pic, which has a budget approaching $40 million. (The film title is borrowed from a Bruce Lee quotation, which many people interpret as encouraging flexible thinking.)

Just Creative is bringing two other titles with major names to the Hong Kong market.

Superstar Andy Lau stars in and produces “Find Your Voice.” The film, directed by Adrian Kwan, is a continuation of the education drama theme started with 2015’s “Little Big Master.” The story involves a prominent orchestral conductor returning to Hong Kong to form a choir with a group of problematic students. “Voice” is currently in post-production for tentative release at the end of May.

Hugely popular mainland actress Bai Baihe (“Monster Hunt,” “Go Away Mr. Tumour”) stars in “A City Called Macau.” The film is based on a novel by Yan Geling, whose “The Flowers of War” and “Coming Home” have been made into films. Yan, who also wrote smash hit “Youth,” adapted the screenplay from her own book. Li Shaohong (“Baober in Love”) directs the story of a casino worker and the men she meets there. The film is set for release in April.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Film

  • Chow Yun-fat Stars in 'Be Water,

    FilMart: Chow Yun-fat Stars in 'Be Water, My Friend' for Distribution Workshop

    Hong Kong- and Taiwan-based group Just Creative will use this week’s FilMart to launch “Be Water, My Friend,” one of the year’s biggest movies from Greater China. The drama is currently in production with Chow Yun-fat in the lead role as a pathological gambler who finds a way to communicate with his autistic son. The [...]

  • Disneynature "Penguins"

    Film Review: Disneynature 'Penguins’

    Disneynature’s “Penguins” places character, or rather an Adélie penguin who’s quite the character, at the forefront. Directors Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson focus on one charismatic male coming of age in the harsh conditions of Antarctica’s spring/summer season as he sets up a nest, finds a mate, and fulfills his destiny as a father. With [...]

  • ‘A First Farewell’ Review

    Hong Kong FilMart Review: ‘A First Farewell’

    An outstanding debut feature by Chinese writer-director Wang Lina, “A First Farewell” centers on three Uighur children and their farming families whose lives are upended by regulations demanding increased levels of Mandarin language-based teaching in schools. Beautifully photographed and performed by amazingly talented non-professional child actors, Wang’s film is an emotionally rewarding glimpse into challenges [...]

  • Hangzhou Touts Its Leadership in Content

    FilMart: Hangzhou Touts Its Leadership in Content Creation

    There are numerous cities and provinces with their own regional pavilions at FilMart, but the city that first started the trend was Hangzhou, capital of China’s eastern province of Zhejiang. One of China’s seven ancient capitals, Hangzhou has in modern times morphed into a tech hub known as China’s Silicon Valley, home to Jack Ma [...]

  • Cinema Given Special Spotlight in West

    Cinema Given Special Spotlight in West Kowloon Cultural District

    West Kowloon Cultural District, one of the world’s most expensive and ambitious cultural endeavors, is finally taking shape after two decades of political debates and construction setbacks. Stretching across 40 hectares of reclaimed land on Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, the site is home to a number of performing arts centers and two museums, including one [...]

  • FilMart: China's HGC Unveils Slate of

    FilMart: China's HGC Unveils Slate of Six Animation Titles

    China’s HGC Entertainment Group is bringing five completed Chinese animated titles and one still in development to FilMart this year for international sales. Its slate is one shy of what it was at Berlin, after the backers of adventure film “Loli Pop in Fantasy,” previously represented by the firm, decided to part ways with the [...]

  • HKIFF: Renny Harlin Talks Festival Opener

    HKIFF: Renny Harlin Talks Festival Opener 'Bodies at Rest'

    After a successful career in Hollywood making action films including “Die Hard 2” and “Cliffhanger,” director Renny Harlin has called Beijing his home for the past few years. His third Chinese-language movie, “Bodies at Rest,” is set as the opener of the Hong Kong Intl. Film Festival on Monday. Harlin says he has learned plenty. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad