×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Festivals Welcome More Films From Singapore Helmers

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: LAIXIANG POW

Over the past decade, Singaporean films have routinely been selected for A-list international film festivals and have won accolades worldwide. While the world trained its eyes on the city-state in 2018 thanks to “Crazy Rich Asians,” the global Singaporean success story of the year was Yeo Siew Hua’s “A Land Imagined,” winning three awards at Locarno, including the Golden Leopard. The film is currently on release in Singapore and France, and a wider rollout is imminent, with sales agent Visit Films closing distribution deals on eight more territories.

Yeo and his feted contemporaries are not resting on their laurels. They are forging ahead with new projects. 

“ ‘Stranger Eyes’ is about ways of seeing in this era of total surveillance and what it means to live as an image to be seen by others,” Yeo told Variety about his next project, which is also set in Singapore.  

Anthony Chen won the Camera D’Or at Cannes for his debut feature “Ilo Ilo” in 2013, and thereafter served as executive producer on fellow Singaporean Kirsten Tan’s Sundance, Rotterdam and Zurich winner “Pop Aye.” Chen’s sophomore directorial venture, “Wet Season,” which he describes as “a delicate portrait of a woman on a journey to rediscover herself,” is now in the final stages of post-production and will be complete by April, with an eye on a Cannes slot. 

Related

Boo Junfeng, whose “Sandcastle” and “Apprentice” were Cannes selections in 2010 and 2016, respectively, is preparing his next, Singapore/Taiwan/France co-production “Dominion,” where an anti-gay mega-church pastor becomes infatuated with his male disciple. 

Royston Tan (“15: The Movie”) is working on “69,” about a man who is dealing with the loss of his wife during the 2004 Indonesian tsunami.

“City of Small Blessings” by Wong Chen-Hsi (“Innocents”), will follow a retired civil servant whose home is mistakenly marked for demolition, and principal photography commences in May. Visual artist John Clang (“Their Remaining Journey”) is currently in post with “A Love Unknown” that follows two women in New York and Singapore who are battling depression. 

“The works of all these filmmakers have made the international community sit up and notice what our little country is producing in terms of independent cinema,” “A Love Unknown” producer Jeremy Chua told Variety. “More and more of our projects are developed at international labs and promoted at markets nowadays.” 

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Film

  • Festivals Welcome More Films From Singapore

    Festivals Welcome More Films From Singapore Helmers

    Over the past decade, Singaporean films have routinely been selected for A-list international film festivals and have won accolades worldwide. While the world trained its eyes on the city-state in 2018 thanks to “Crazy Rich Asians,” the global Singaporean success story of the year was Yeo Siew Hua’s “A Land Imagined,” winning three awards at [...]

  • Singapore Filmmakers Ride a Biz Boom

    Singapore Filmmakers Ride Local Film Production Boom

    The Singaporean film industry is experiencing an unprecedented production boom. At least 14 homegrown films are due to release this year, a 50% increase from 2018, with another 15 in development, per the Singapore Film Commission.  Last year saw unprecedented success for Singapore cinema, with Yeo Siew Hua’s “A Land Imagined” winning the Golden Leopard at [...]

  • Mediapro Unveils The Mediapro Studio, With

    Spain's Mediapro Unveils New Studio, With 34 Series in Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Mediapro Group – the Barcelona-based multinational – is unveiling The Mediapro Studio, with 34 scripted series already in production worldwide. The new production company will be based in Fuencarral, northern Madrid, just a few miles from Netflix’s soon-to-open European production hub. It will be overseen by Javier Méndez as chief content officer and by [...]

  • Fox Searchlight logo

    Film News Roundup: Fox Searchlight Launches Searchlight Shorts

    In today’s film news roundup, Fox Searchlight starts a shorts channel, Uma Thurman signs with ICM and Miramax signs animation exec Michael Lachance. SEARCHLIGHT SHORTS Fox Searchlight Pictures’ chairmen Nancy Utley and Stephen Gilula have announced the launch of “Searchlight Shorts” as a collection of short films. The shorts are available on Fox Searchlight’s YouTube [...]

  • ImMature - cr: MX Player

    Indian Streamers Ramp up Original Productions

    Ever since global streaming giants Amazon Prime Video and Netflix entered the Indian OTT space in 2016, the conversation around original series has mostly revolved around them, thanks in part to market leader 21st Century Fox’s Hotstar’s circumspect attitude at the time about producing content. Netflix had great success with “Sacred Games,” while Amazon rode [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Hollywood Agents, Writers Guild Make Little Progress in Talks

    Leaders of Hollywood agencies and the Writers Guild of America made little progress in Tuesday meeting to negotiate proposed rule revisions to how agents represent writers. The WGA said after the meeting — the fifth since Feb. 5 — that talks would resume later this week but did not give a specific day. “The Agencies [...]

  • Village Rockstars

    Female Filmmakers Are a Growing Voice in India

    The Indian film industry has historically been a male-dominated one, but the winds of change are blowing across the country, albeit slowly. Better-served than the rest of the country is the Mumbai-based Hindi-language industry, where there are several active female filmmakers including Zoya Akhtar (“Gully Boy”), Reema Kagti (“Gold”), Leena Yadav (“Rajma Chawal”), Gauri Shinde [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad