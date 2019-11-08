×

Feng Xiaogang's 'Only Cloud Knows' Heads for North American Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Only Cloud Knows
China Lion Film Distribution has acquired North American rights to Only Cloud Knows, from Emperor Motion Pictures. The film is a New Zealand- and China-set romance directed by China’s foremost commercial director Feng Xiaogang (“Youth,” “Assembly”), with rights represented by Hong Kong’s Emperor Motion Pictures.

The firm will set a day-and-date release in the U.S. and Canada simultaneously with the mainland Chinese outing, on Dec. 20, at the beginning to the lucrative Christmas period. It will also be released in Australia & New Zealand, and serve as the China Lion’s primary Christmas holiday release.

Starring Huang Xuan and Yang Caiyu, reunited after their previous appearance in “Youth,” the Mandarin-language story revolves around a Chinese widower who returns to New Zealand after the death of his wife. There he discovers that she held secrets in her past. Retracing the journey of their courtship, he seeks to fulfill a dream she never had a chance to complete.

“China Lion has a long history of releasing Feng Xiaogang’s brilliant films and we’re confident ‘Only Cloud Knows’ will be another great movie-going experience just in time for the holiday season,” said China Lion president & CEO, Yanming Jiang.

China Lion was founded in October 2010, as a partnership with Huayi Bros. Media and Bona Film Group, two of the largest entertainment conglomerates in China. In nine years, it has established a library of over 80 major films from top Asia-Pacific producers.

