×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Europe booms at Busan

By and
Les-Miserables-Cannes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

After a fallow 2017, European cinema at the Busan International Film Festival and the Asian Film Market enjoyed a renaissance in 2018. Now, this year is proving to be an improvement over 2018.

European Film Promotions’ (EFP) Europe! Umbrella scheme, operated in conjunction with Unifrance has drawn 36 European sales companies, more than in recent years. Gaumont, a heavy hitter missing in recent years, makes a return to the market in 2019 with the world premiere of “#iamhere.” New entrants include Belgium’s Best Friend Forever, representing several titles including Flash Forward strand competitor “Valley of Souls,” Austria’s EastWest Filmdistribution, present with the world premiere of “The Accidental Rebel,” and Poland’s company Media Move with Icelandic film “Agnes Joy,” another world premiere.

The number of European delegates at the market in 2019 as part of the Europe! Goes Busan plan has leaped, to 64 this year, from 42 in 2018. Of the hundreds of titles on offer at the market, 30 new European films from 20 companies will gain from EFP’s film sales support programme. Since September, thanks to additional funding from Creative Europe – Media Programme, has been offering up to €8,000 ($8,500) for innovative digital promotion strategies, including for films that are in post.

“EFP started last year to intensify the cooperation with the festival, which improved the European presence at the festival significantly. Together we organise Master Classes, sessions between European and Asian filmmakers and case studies to improve the exchange between the professionals from the different continents,” said EFP’s Jo Muehlberger

“Allowing European artists to join in a dedicated session of BIFF’s Platform Busan was another improvement. A new partnership between BIFF’s Asian Project Market, EAVE’s Ties That Bind and EFP’s Producers on The Move was launched in 2018 as well, stimulating the exchange between Asian and European producers. We also witnessed increasing interest from the industry side in Europe! Goes Busan as the label brings together the artistic delegation and the sales companies at EFP’s Europe! Umbrella at the Asian Film Market.“

A galaxy of well known names from Europe will be attending the market and several other events organised by the EFP in conjunction with the festival. They include Chiara Mastroianni representing “On A Magical Night”, Robert Guediguian with “Gloria Mundi”, Costa Gavras with “Adults in the Room”, Ladj Ly with “Les Miserables,” which is France’s entry to the Oscars’ international feature category, Davide Del Devan with “Paradise,” and Ivana Mladenovic and Ada Solomon with “Ivana the Terrible.”

“The general impression is that the Busan festival and the Asian Film Market are back on track,” said Susanne Davis. The Asian Film Market runs Oct. 5-8.

More Film

  • Les-Miserables-Cannes

    Europe booms at Busan

    After a fallow 2017, European cinema at the Busan International Film Festival and the Asian Film Market enjoyed a renaissance in 2018. Now, this year is proving to be an improvement over 2018. European Film Promotions’ (EFP) Europe! Umbrella scheme, operated in conjunction with Unifrance has drawn 36 European sales companies, more than in recent [...]

  • Tannishtha Chatterjee makes directorial debut

    Busan: Tannishtha Chatterjee Makes Directorial Debut With 'Roam Rome Mein'

    Acclaimed actor Tannishtha Chatterjee whose credits include “Brick Lane,” “Anna Karenina,” “Lion,” and “Parched,” makes her directorial debut with “Roam Rome Mein.” The film had its premiere at Busan’s ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ strand. In the film, an Indian man goes to Rome looking for his missing sister and in the process discovers the [...]

  • Bae Doona receives French honor

    Busan: Bae Doona Receives French Honor

    Korean actress Bae Doona on Saturday received the Etoile du Cinema award. The prize was created last year by the French Embassy in order to acknowledge those Korean film talents who have helped South Korea-French collaboration in cinema. French Ambassador to South Korea, Philippe Lefort handed the trophy to the 39-year-old actress ahead of the [...]

  • Antoinette Jadaone at the Busan market

    Busan Project Market: Antoinette Jadaone Tackles Misogyny With ‘Boldstar’

    After making a handful of award-winning shorts, Filipina filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone made her feature debut in 2011 with “Six Degrees of Separation from Lilia Cuntapay” that received considerable festival play, including at Busan in 2012. Her 2014 film, “That Thing Called Tadhana” is one of the highest grossing independent films in the Philippines. In addition, [...]

  • Not In This World premieres at

    Busan: M-Line Presents Korean Standouts 'Not in This World,' 'Beasts'

    Korean indie sales company M-Line Distribution is handling rights to “Not in This World,” a drama by actor-director Park Jung-bum. The film has its premiere this week in the Korean Panorama section of the Busan International Film Festival. “World” tells the story of a hermit, who is lured out of his lonely mountain existence by [...]

  • 'Talking the Pictures' Review: Adorably Goofy

    Busan Film Review: 'Talking the Pictures'

    It’s not often one finds a period film born of reverent, deeply researched cinephilia that is also a rip-roaring slapstick comedy suitable for the whole family (those able to read subtitles, that is), but the utterly adorable “Talking the Pictures” fits just that double bill. Directed with supremely good-natured verve by Suo Masayuki, who worked [...]

  • Changfeng Town by Wang Jing

    Busan: Parallax Boards ‘Changfeng Town’ Dreamy Chinese Drama

    Parallax Films, one of China’s handful of indie sales outfits, has boarded Wang Jing’s “Changfeng Town.” It will present the film to international festivals and buyers at Busan, where it has its international premiere at the ‘A Window On Asian Cinema’ strand. The film is produced by China’s Anzhu Films and Singapore’s Wormwood Films. It [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad