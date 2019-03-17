FilMart: Endeavor Content Hires Chia Chou, Boards ‘Guilt by Design’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Endeavor Content has boarded its first predominantly China-sourced film title, “Guilt by Design.” The company has also appointed Chia Chou as its first China-based sales executive. Both will make their debut at FilMart in Hong Kong this week.
“Guilt,” an action drama, comes from co-financiers and co-producers Grand Canal Pictures, Perfect Village Entertainment and Mei Ah Films. Derek Yee, Jason Guo and Ellen Eliasoph are producing. Endeavor will handle all rights outside China. It will be distributed in China by Mei Ah later this year.
“Guilt” is written and co-directed by Hong Kong filmmakers Lai Siu Kwan, Sze Pak Lam and Yongtai Liu, making their feature-filmmaking debut. It stars Nick Cheung (“Unbeatable,” “Beast Stalker”) as a juror on a high-profile case who learns that his daughter has been kidnapped. He is forced to decide whether to use his special skills to influence the case as demanded by the kidnappers.
Chou has worked in both sales and acquisitions in Taiwan. She joins Endeavor from Taiwan’s Guangji Media, where she helped acquire “The Hummingbird” and “The Accused,” and Roland Emmerich’s “Maya Lord.” She previously worked at Creative Century Entertainment in international sales.
Endeavor Content’s FilMart slate also includes Lulu Wang’s Awkwafina-starring “The Farewell,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where A24 acquired all global rights except China. Other films on its sales slate are Roseanne Liang’s action-horror pic “Shadow in the Cloud,” starring Chloe Grace Moretz, “Bad Education” with Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, “Mosul,” produced by the Russo brothers, Dev Patel’s directorial debut “Monkey Man” and concert documentary “Amazing Grace.”
Perfect Village is jointly owned by Village Roadshow Pictures Asia, China’s Perfect World Entertainment and Endeavor.
