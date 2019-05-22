×
Eddie Peng, Ma Sichun Join Ann Hui’s ‘Love After Love’

Eddie Peng (“Operation Mekong” “The Hidden Man”) will head the cast of “Love After Love” the new film by Hong Kong’s Ann Hui. He plays opposite Ma Sichun (“The Shadow Play,” “Soul Mate”).

The picture, which started shooting on Wednesday in China, is the story of a young woman from Shanghai who travels to Hong Kong, borrows money, and falls in with a rich crowd whose luxury lifestyle is beyond her means. The story is a reworking of an Eileen Chang short story “Aloeswood Incense” and is Hui’s third Chang adaptation after “Love in a Fallen City” and “Eighteen Springs.”

The film is backed by Alibaba Pictures, Hehe Pictures, Qingniao Pictures, Maxtime Culture, Black Ant Film and Dongtai Each Media. Fortissimo Films, which itself is backed by He He, handles international sales. The project was introduced to international distributors this week on the margins of the Cannes Film Festival.

A multi-award-winning crew included director of photography Christopher Doyle (“In the mood for Love,” “Chungking Express”), costume designer Emi Wada (“Ran,” “Hero,” “House of Flying Daggers”), art director Zhao Hai (“The Golden Era,” “A World Without Thieves,”,) sound designer Tu Duu Chih (“In the Mood for Love”) and editor Eric Kwong Chi-Leung (“Battle of Wits”).

