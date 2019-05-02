×
Documentary Focus as Purin Pictures Unveils SE Asian Film Funding

CREDIT: Courtesy of Purin Pictures

South East Asian film fund, Purin Pictures has again handed out $170,000 of finance for a fistful of movie projects. The Spring grants include production support for three feature films, production support for a documentary, and post production aid for another documentary.

Launched in 2017 and operating an open submissions process for the second year, the fund received an increased number of funding applications. “The fact that we continue to see many strong projects from the Philippines and Singapore in particular tells us that these two countries have the most solid support structures for independent filmmaking within the region,” said fund director Aditya Assarat.

The fund will provide production grants of $30,000 each to: drama “Anatomy of Time,” to be directed by Thailand’s Jakrawal Nilthamrong, sand produced by Mai Meksawan; “Ajoomma,” a dramedy about a Korean TV obsessed widow, directed by He Shuming and produced by Tan Si En; “Yuni,” directed by Indonesia’s Kamila Andini (“The Seen and Unseen”) and produced by Ifa Isfansyah; and “The People Outside,” a documentary about outsiders in The Philippines produced and directed by Jewel Maranan.

Post-production support of $50,000 goes to “Aswang,” a documentary about intertwined lives as The Philippines’ state wages a brutal war against drugs and crime. The film is directed by Alyx Ayn Arumpac and produced by Armi Rae Cacanindin, through ACC Cinematografica Films.

The Bangkok-based Purin Pictures, operated by Assarat and Anocha Suwichakornpong, now provides funding programs in the spring and fall, and activities grants in the winter and summer. Recent Purin-funded events included: the Archive Film Festival (Thailand), Autumn Meeting (Vietnam), SEA Shorts Film Festival (Malaysia), and Animistic Apparatus (Thailand).

