Disney Shuffles Management in Hong Kong, Australia

Disney has reshuffled its management in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australasia following the March completion of its 21st Century Fox takeover. In Hong Kong and New Zealand Fox executives are elevated. In Australia and New Zealand, Disney’s management is staying on.

David Shin is appointed to VP and GM of The Walt Disney Company in Taiwan and Hong Kong, Disney announced on Monday. Shin will report to Luke Kang, MD, The Walt Disney Company, North Asia, and be directly responsible for direct-to-consumer, studio, content sales and channels businesses in both markets. He was previously at Fox Networks as president and representative director of Japan and Korea.

Joanne Tsai will retire from her position as MD of Fox Networks Group in Taiwan and Mainland China, after 18 years with the company.

Kerwin Lo will take on responsibilities as the GM of studio and franchise management overseeing the combined slates of Disney and Fox for both Hong Kong and Taiwan. Lo will continue to be based in Hong Kong. Shin will be based in Taipei.

Jo Bladen, Disney’s GM, studios and live entertainment, and Marc Wooldridge, Fox Film Distribution MD for Australasia, are both departing at the end of this month.

The information was contained in an internal memo circulated at the end of last week by Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Disney’s senior VP and MD, Australia and New Zealand. “Both have served the business for over 20 years,” Disney sources told Variety.

Bladen’s duties will be shared between Josh Brigham, Disney’s director of studio sales, and Andrea McMillan, head of studio and franchise marketing, reported Inside Film.