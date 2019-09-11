×

Taiwan’s Golden Horse Film Festival to Open With Dementia Drama ‘Synapses’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
"Synapses" directed Chang Tso-chi
CREDIT: Sung, courtesy of Golden Horse FF

Synapses,” a Taiwanese family drama directed by Chang Tso-chi, has been set as the opening title of the 2019 edition of the Golden Horse Film Festival in Taiwan. “The Garden of Evening Mists” a Malaysia-set reconciliation drama directed by Taiwan’s Tom Lin Shu-yu will be the closing film.

The festival, which runs Nov. 7-24, has not yet revealed its complete line up. So it is too early to assess the full impact on its programming of the mainland Chinese boycott of the festival and its prestigious Golden Horse Film Awards. But announcing two films directed by Taiwanese filmmakers may be indicative.

A ban on mainland talent and film participation was recently ordered by China’s National Film Administration after events at last year’s prize ceremony, where one of the winners used the platform to push for Taiwanese independence. China regards Taiwan as a rebel province with which it will ultimately be reunited, by force if necessary.

Related

The Golden Horse Awards are open to films produced in all variants of the Chinese language, including Cantonese. But in recent weeks it has become clear that several studios from Cantonese-speaking Hong Kong will follow the mainland example and not participate in this year’s prize ceremony, timed for Nov. 23.

Starring Lu Hsueh-feng, “Synapses” is the story of a husband suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease, the chaotic emotional relationship of an adult daughter just out of jail, and the secret disclosed by the visit of an acquaintance. Multiple Golden Horse winner, Chang (“The Best of Times,” “When Love Comes”) based the screenplay on real events involving his mother.

“Garden,” which stars Taiwan’s Sylvia Chang, Japan’s Hiroshi Abe, Malaysia’s Lee Sin-je and British actors David Oakes and John Hannah, is based on a novel by Malaysian author Twan Eng Tan, and adapted by Scottish writer Richard Smith. It depicts the scarred lone survivor of a brutal Japanese wartime camp who seeks solace among the jungle-fringed plantations of Northern Malaya where she grew up as a child.

The big budget production is backed by HBO Asia and Astro Shaw, part of Malaysian pay-TV group Astro. International sales are handled by Korea’s CJ Entertainment.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • "Synapses" directed Chang Tso-chi

    Taiwan's Golden Horse Film Festival to Open With Dementia Drama ‘Synapses’

    “Synapses,” a Taiwanese family drama directed by Chang Tso-chi, has been set as the opening title of the 2019 edition of the Golden Horse Film Festival in Taiwan. “The Garden of Evening Mists” a Malaysia-set reconciliation drama directed by Taiwan’s Tom Lin Shu-yu will be the closing film. The festival, which runs Nov. 7-24, has [...]

  • Calm With Horses

    Toronto Film Review: 'Calm With Horses'

    Films set in West Ireland often have a tourist board-certified feel, selling the scenery and quaintness in ways designed to make you ring up your travel agent (if those still existed). But no one will be booking their next vacay on the basis of “Calm With Horses,” which sports some pleasant landscapes but populates them [...]

  • Kelton Pell gives speech at CinefestOZ

    West Australia's CinefestOZ Highlights the Joy of Small Festivals

    “H is for Happiness” was a popular winner on the first Saturday of September at the CinefestOZ festival in Western Australia. Not only is the picture uplifting — a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by an unusual new boy at her school and challenges herself to mend her broken family – “Happiness” was made locally, [...]

  • Eddie MurphyVariety Studio at Toronto International

    Eddie Murphy Talks 'Dolemite,' Representation in the Film Industry and Netflix

    Eddie Murphy, director Craig Brewer and the cast of “Dolemite Is My Name” swung by the Variety Studio over the weekend to talk about their Rudy Ray Moore biopic. When asked about how much progress Hollywood has made since the days Moore, who struggled mightily in the 1970s to get blacksploitation classic “Dolemite” onto the [...]

  • Harriet movie Cynthia Erivo

    Toronto Film Review: 'Harriet'

    When you see photographs of Harriet Tubman (and many exist), she appears, in an eerie way, to be staring right at us. Her implacable scowl throws down a gauntlet that cuts across the ages. Cynthia Erivo, the British singer and actress who takes on the title role of “Harriet,” nails that thousand-yard glare with a [...]

  • Tom HanksVariety Studio at Toronto International

    Tom Hanks: What Mr. Rogers Would Tell Children in 2019

    Tom Hanks and the team behind “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” dropped by the Variety Studio over the weekend to discuss the new Mr. Rogers film, which premiered to rave reviews out of the Toronto Film Festival. Hanks was asked what he thought Mr. Rogers would say to children who are living in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad